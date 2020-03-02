On the Move: Erin Pappas

Erin Pappas recently joined Infinity Marketing as a media buyer.

As a media buyer, Pappas will be instrumental in developing strategic recommendations for effective marketing campaigns. She will focus on the healthcare industry vertical, optimizing plans and budgets all while building relationships within Infinity’s client base.

She most recently worked with Gunn Jerkens Marketing Communications as a media buyer and planner. She is a graduate of Oberlin College and Conservatory and California State University.