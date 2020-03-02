On the Move: Katherine Kenney

Katherine Kenney recently joined Jeff Dezen Public Relations as an intern in its executive management assistance program.

The program, a paid internship lasting 12-15 weeks, offers students the opportunity to learn while working alongside a senior executive and contributing to client work. Interns gain hands-on experience in content creation, detailed research and the formulation of strategic media relations campaigns.

Kenney is a senior at Clemson University majoring in communications. She previously worked as the social media and personal relations intern for the Frazier History Museum in Louisville, Kentucky. At Clemson, she works as the communications center desk manager and she volunteers at Personal Best LLC in Goshen, Kentucky as a Down Syndrome child tutor.