Upstate veterans can access technology, VR therapy at new Connected Learning Center

Upstate Warrior Solution held a ribbon-cutting on Nov. 12 to celebrate the opening of its new Connected Learning Center in Greenville.

The new center, created in partnership with AT&T, is located inside The Rupert Huse Veteran Center at 770 Pelham Road. It is the second center of its kind in South Carolina and the first in Greenville.

The center provides access to technology for veterans and first responders including computers, digital literacy courses, internet and Wi-Fi to help build digital skills.

“Those resources can help someone build new skills, prepare for a job,” said AT&T South Carolina Director of External Affairs, Amanda Taylor. “These are practical tools that can make our lives different everyday life.”

The Connected Learning Center also offers VR technology for job training and immersive experiences to aid in recovering from PTSD. Mynd Immersive’s technology provides therapeutic experiences to veterans.

Through Mynd Inspire for Veterans VR system, users can virtually experience scenarios such as visiting Washington, D.C.’s war memorials to pay respects, hearing stories of women who served, flying on a resupply mission or visiting the Navy’s oldest nuclear aircraft carrier.

“Our veterans and first responders have spent their lives serving others, and this new AT&T Connected Learning Center at Upstate Warrior Solution is helping support those who serve,” said state Sen. Jason Elliott.

For more information, visit upstatewarriorsolution.org.