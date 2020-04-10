One day at a time

By Lee Yarborough, President | Propel HR

When we rang in the New Year on Jan. 1, little did we know what 2020 had in store for us. The past few weeks have felt like years. My days are spent reacting rather than being proactive. Just a few short weeks ago, our team was having strategic planning sessions focused on our 2020 goals, and now we are working remotely and managing life from afar.

Companies have had to adjust their work schedules and processes while increasing sanitation efforts to ensure a safe environment. Many have been financially impacted and have had to implement furloughs and layoffs. Anxiety is high, as individuals and businesses don’t know what each day will bring. As a provider of HR services, Propel HR is helping our clients navigate this unprecedented crisis. We are learning more daily and are responding with compassion.

My mom always taught me to find the silver lining in every situation. As difficult as it may sometimes be, I do believe that there are positive lessons to be learned from everything. The world seems to be spinning right now, and truthfully at times it feels that it is upside down. Yet, I know there are many valuable lessons to be learned. These are just a few:

Humans are adaptable . From Zoom meetings to online school, everyone has embraced technology and the new ways to work and live. Darwin would be impressed with how people have adapted so quickly and creatively.

. From Zoom meetings to online school, everyone has embraced technology and the new ways to work and live. Darwin would be impressed with how people have adapted so quickly and creatively. Communication is crucial . We all know the importance of communication, but this crisis is testing our methods of delivery. Instead of discussing a project with your team in a conference room, we are using different platforms and documenting in different ways. We are also returning to the old-fashioned standard of picking up the telephone. Hearing a human voice is so meaningful and keeps us connected.

. We all know the importance of communication, but this crisis is testing our methods of delivery. Instead of discussing a project with your team in a conference room, we are using different platforms and documenting in different ways. We are also returning to the old-fashioned standard of picking up the telephone. Hearing a human voice is so meaningful and keeps us connected. Compassion reign. I have faith in humankind. Throughout history, when disasters hit, men and women come together. From health care workers to teachers to grocery store cashiers, people are lifting each other up with kindness and heroic actions, big and small.

I have faith in humankind. Throughout history, when disasters hit, men and women come together. From health care workers to teachers to grocery store cashiers, people are lifting each other up with kindness and heroic actions, big and small. We are stronger together. As families, businesses, Americans and global citizens, we are stronger when we work together. This crisis is a stark reminder that we cannot do this alone.

Like all of you, I have been riding this emotional roller coaster. At times I am filled with anxiety, and at times I find pleasures in the simplicity of a moment. In order to endure the unknown, I am trying to live in the present and to focus on what needs to be accomplished each moment.

My grandmother loved country and gospel music. She would sing along to Merle Haggard’s rendition of “One Day at a Time” with a strong sense of faith. The past few weeks, I can hear her in my mind singing the chorus of this song. It reminds me that no matter what happens, we have to take problems as they come, and we cannot spend time worrying about a future that is so uncertain.

Right now, the world is full of examples of how amazing we are as people. We are adaptable, resilient, and kind. Together we will get through this and be better in the end. But we must remember to take it one day at a time.

For more expert HR insights, visit www.MyPropelPro.com/ubjblog .

669 N. Academy St

Greenville, SC 29601

800.446.6567

[email protected]

About Propel HR