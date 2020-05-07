Upstate banks and credit unions work through the Paycheck Protection Program

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown small businesses across the Upstate into difficult financial spots. While some businesses have begun to reopen, the toll the pandemic has had will be felt for some time. Local financial institutions, though, have sprung into action to facilitate the federal government’s attempts to lessen COVID-19’s negative impact on the economy.

The Paycheck Protection Program is at the heart of maintaining small businesses. The program, as created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, provides small businesses with a loan to fund up to eight weeks of payroll costs. The money can also go toward interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.

If the funds from the loan are used within the guidelines, the loan can be fully forgiven, according to the Small Business Association.

PPP has been an “awfully good way to secure funding,” said Michael Morris, senior vice president of commercial services at Greenville Federal Credit Union. Working with customers on the program has allowed the credit union to assist until customers’ “normal revenue streams come back.”

The focus on working with customers to ensure their continued success was echoed by Rich Bradshaw, who is leading the PPP effort at United Community Bank. Bradshaw, the bank’s chief banking officer, has extensive experience working with the SBA.

As soon as the program began taking shape, UCB began putting together as much information online as possible.

Over 3.8 million loans have been processed across the country totally more than half a trillion dollars

“We’re a community bank. We understand the stress and concerns that the small businesses have,” Bradshaw said. “We were trying to ease their anxiety as much as we could.”

UCB, which works throughout the Southeast, had processed 11,000 loans as of May 1.

“In early March, late February, you could tell this would be a significant event,” said R. Arthur Seaver Jr., CEO of Southern First Bank. It was then that the bank shifted gears to focus on what could be done.

“This COVID-19 environment is creating anxiety and fear and it’s going to have a significant effect on our economy,” said Seaver. “The relationships between us and [our customers] is crucial.”

Bradshaw said that UCB’s employees have been working weekends and nights to get the loans from PPP processed. It’s been a “rallying call” for the customer, he said. Seaver said the hours employees have put in have been “unbelievable.”

“[PPP] is just another great tool for business people to make them see a brighter day down the road,” said Greenville Federal Credit Union’s Michael Morris.