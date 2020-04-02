Carolina Code School announces $2,000 scholarships

Carolina Code School recently announced that it is offering scholarships in the amount of $2,000 until April 13 for students enrolling in its full-time, 12-week web development course, which begins on April 27.

The scholarship is open to any student impacted by the coronavirus pandemic who also wants to enroll in the school’s next course.

“If a prospective student reaches out to us and tells us they were affected in any way, we will award them the scholarship if they are accepted into our program,” said Carolina Code School program director Logan Cunningham.

The next cohort will be held in a virtual classroom until in-person instruction can resume. For more information, visit www.carolinacodeschool.org/apply-home.