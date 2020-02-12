Prodigy Cabinetry invests $2.5M in Greenville, hiring 80 positions

By Evan Peter Smith

A manufacturer of European-styled cabinetry is bringing its operations to Greenville County, creating 80 new jobs in the process.

Prodigy Cabinetry announced the $2.5 million investment will anchor the company’s South Carolina headquarters in a warehouse located at 2723 White Horse Road in Greenville.

Calling the headquarters a “state-of-the art integrated cabinetry manufacturing plant,” Prodigy Cabinetry CEO Tod Shuttleworth said hiring for the new positions is already underway.

Those looking to apply can do so here.

Open positions include

Assembler

CNC operator machinist

Industrial maintenance mechanic

Material handler

Machine operator

Picker/packer

Shipping/receiving

Among other factors, Shuttleworth said the local labor pool ultimately swayed the company to set up operations in Greenville. “Greenville’s commitment to supporting manufactures, its talented labor pool and historical role in woodworking convinced us this is the right place for our company,” Shuttleworth said. The company, which is already in operation online, focuses on made-to-order products shipped “a kitchen at time,” while offering both domestic distribution and international shopping.