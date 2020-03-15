Eller joins First Citizens as manager of commercial banking

Veteran banker Tom Eller has joined First Citizens Bank as manager of commercial banking for Upstate South Carolina. He leads First Citizens’ Upstate South Carolina commercial banking team and is responsible for developing and managing relationships with local companies in the community. He is based out of the First Citizens Bank branch at 325 West McBee Ave.

“Tom brings a vast amount of knowledge and financial expertise to First Citizens,” said Brendan Chambers, commercial and middle market sales director at First Citizens Bank. “We’re fortunate to have him lead our commercial banking team as we continue to serve our customers, enhance our presence and build on our longstanding foundation in the Upstate.”

Eller brings 30 years of banking experience to First Citizens. Most recently, he served as market president for BB&T for an area that includes Columbia, Florence and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Prior to this, Eller served in a variety of leadership capacities with BB&T, including regional president for Kentucky/Ohio/Indiana headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.; regional president for the Upstate region and corporate banking manager for South Carolina based in Greenville; and city executive in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Eller is actively involved in the community and has served on various boards. He has strong ties to the United Way, American Red Cross and The Boys and Girls Club. While based in Louisville, he served as a board member of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Greater Louisville Inc. and as an advisory board member for the University of Louisville College of Business.

Eller received his bachelor’s degree in business management from North Carolina State University.

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, First Citizens Bank serves customers at more than 570 branches in 19 states and the District of Columbia. First Citizens Bank is a major subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has more than $39 billion in assets. For more information, call toll free 1-888-FC DIRECT (1-888-323.4732) or visit firstcitizens.com.