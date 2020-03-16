Virginia department selects Greenville advertising agency to reach Hispanic community

UniComm Media Group, a Greenville-based full-service advertising agency with Hispanic marketing efforts, was chosen to work on the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Hispanic digital awareness campaign.

UniComm Media Group will develop an online campaign, to be released in mid to late March, to promote and educate Virginia’s Hispanic population about the state’s boating, fishing, hunting, trapping and wildlife-viewing activities.

“UniComm Media Group is excited to be on Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries’ team to bring our resources, creativity and branding expertise to share the abundance of outdoor activity waiting to be discovered and enjoyed by more Hispanics in Virginia,” said principal of UniComm Media Group Ramon Nieves-Lugo.

UniComm Media Group has previously worked with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to develop a Hispanic campaign to maximize its Hispanic marketing efforts in South Carolina to promote recreational activities like hiking, kayaking, boating and bird watching.