Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

Feb. 29
Tinis & Tapas benefiting Hope Center for Children
- What: Join the Spartanburg chamber on the red carpet for the 13th annual Tinis & Tapas, a night at the Oscars. The event will feature movie-themed martini stations, signature crafted cocktails, tapas-style food and live entertainment by Straight Fire.
- When: 7-11 p.m.
- Where: Spartanburg Marriott, 299 N. Church St., Spartanburg.
- Info: $100 per person; 864-583-7688.
March 3
LaunchGVL and Learn
- What: Interested in hiring a LaunchGVL intern? Learn more from the experts at this informative session detailing all the ins and outs of the program. This event is an information session for companies to learn about the LaunchGVL program and processes. Details will be shared regarding requirements, timelines and how to overcome possible barriers to employing students.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Greenville chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.
- Info: Free to attend; Cheryl Garrison at 864-239-3716 or [email protected].
March 4
1 Million Cups
- What: This is a monthly morning networking event hosted by the Spartanburg chamber.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: The GreenHouse (3rd Floor), George Dean Johnson College of Business and Economics, 160 E. Saint John St., Spartanburg.
- Info: Free to attend; Betsy Neely Sikma at [email protected].
Presentation Skills Workshop
- What: Attendees will learn how to present to a small group, describe a company’s background and product offerings, and more.
- When: 10 a.m.-noon.
- Where: SCORE at My Greenville Office, 31 Boland Court, Greenville.
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room; 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin.
- Info: The Mauldin chamber at 864-297-1323.
March 5
Links Group #1
- What:This non-compete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 8:45-10 a.m.
- Where: Greenville chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].
TATT Ignition Fund Meeting
- What: As Ten at the Top starts its second decade convening and connecting leaders across the Upstate, it is looking at ways to increase the impact and capacity-building opportunities of their efforts. This event gives Ten at the Top supporters a chance to learn more about the ignite initiatives that can impact key issues related to economic vitality and quality of life in the Upstate.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Jackson Marketing, Motorsports & Events, 1068 Holland Road, Simpsonville.
- Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0345 or [email protected].
Chamber Connects Referral Group 2
- What: Monthly series featuring a guest speaker and information to help grow your business. Topics include marketing strategies, business resources, local industry trends, and more.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Trade St., Simpsonville.
- Info: Free to Simpsonville chamber members; Josh Wiseman at [email protected].
Business After Hours
- What: Come network with like-minded business professionals in a relaxed, casual environment and forge business connections.
- When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Where: Homewood Suites Downtown, 950 S. Main St., Greenville.
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected]
Digital Marketing Workshop
- What: Attendees will be given a digital strategy roadmap to help attract leads for a B2C or B2B business. This workshop will feature three experts, who will discuss search engine optimization, content strategy and pay-per-click marketing to attract new customers.
- When: 6-8 p.m.
- Where: Serendipity Labs, 141 Traction St., Greenville.
- Info: $12 per person; Jerry Smith at 864-271-3638.
March 11
Pelham Power Breakfast
- What: A breakfast networking event hosted by the Greer chamber.
- When: 8-9 a.m.
- Where: First Citizens Bank, 300 The Parkway, Greer.
- Info: Free to Greer chamber members and guests; Josh Shaffer at [email protected].
March 12
Links Industrial
- What: This non-compete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.
- When: 8:45-10 a.m.
- Where: Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].
Chamber Connects Referral Group 1
- What: Monthly series featuring a guest speaker and information to help grow your business. Topics include marketing strategies, business resources, local industry trends, and more.
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Simpsonville First Baptist Church, 3 Hedge St., Simpsonville.
- Info: Free to Simpsonville chamber members; JR Humphries at [email protected].
Meet & Greet with The Springs at Simpsonville
- What: Eat, drink and be Irish with The Springs at Simpsonville and the Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce. The chamber will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with its members in Kelly green style. Come network.
- When: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Where: The Springs at Simpsonville, 214 E. Curtis St., Simpsonville.
- Info: Free for Simpsonville chamber members; JR Humphries at [email protected].
SCC’s Economic Visionaries
- What: A signature event to celebrate industry and companies in the Upstate that make a significant impact in the community. Four winners will be announced at the event and Dave Edwards, president and CEO of GSP Airport District, will be the keynote speaker.
- When: 5:15-8 p.m.
- Where: Spartanburg Marriott, 299 N. Church St., Spartanburg.
- Info: Bea Walters Smith at 864-592-4448 or [email protected].
March 13
Human Resources Law Update
- What: Join over 200 Upstate human resources professionals for this annual one-day event providing a briefing on current HR issues, the opportunity to meet other professionals in the area, and a chance to visit with suppliers of human resources services.
- When: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville.
- Info: $295 per person; [email protected] or 864-239-3730.
Business Advocacy
- What: The Advocacy Issues Committee is open to any Greenville chamber member interested in the legislative process at the local, state and federal levels of government and, more specifically, how legislation often impacts your business.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Upstate Alliance, 124 Verdae Blvd., No. 202, Greenville.
- Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected].