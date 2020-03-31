Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

April 2
Links Group #1
- What: This non-compete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 8:45-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting.
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3702 or [email protected].
Virtual Home Barista Class
- What: Methodical Coffee is hosting a 45-minute virtual home barista class. Their coffee trainers will go over how to brew on the Kalita Wave, Hario V60, Chemex and French press. Attendees are invited to ask questions and have a discussion with the coffee trainers. After the class, students will also receive a discount to use on their next online coffee purchase.
- When: 9-9:45 a.m., 10:30-11:15 a.m., noon-12:45 p.m.
- Where: Zoom video conference.
- Info: $10 per person; 10-person limit.
Community Matters: Community Update with United Way
- What: Join the Greenville chamber for a virtual community update with president and CEO Carlos Phillips and United Way president and CEO Meghan Barp. Phillips and Barp will provide insight into how community organizations are responding to COVID-19, how to help and where to turn for help. They will also provide resources, volunteer opportunities and additional information.
- When: 10-10:30 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting.
- Info: Megan Campbell at 864-239-3745 or [email protected].
April 3
April 4
April 7
Health and Community Wellness Committee
- What: The health care issues committee is open to any Greenville chamber member who serves the public in a health care role or who is interested in health care issues. This committee provides a forum for issues related to health care in the greater Greenville area with a vision to create an environment that fosters and promotes the delivery of world class healthcare for the greater Greenville community.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting.
- Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected]
COVID19 CARES Act: How Small Businesses Navigate the CARES Act
- What: Join the Spartanburg chamber for a three-part series webinar focusing on navigating the CARES Act. Tara Sherbert with The Sherbert Group will present the first part of the series on how small businesses navigate the CARES Act through a paycheck protection program and/or loan forgiveness.
- When: 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- Where: A Zoom meeting link to join the meeting will be distributed to registered attendees’ email addresses on the morning of April 7.
- Info: Free to attend; Jonna Turner at [email protected].
April 8
April Coffee & (Tele)Conversation
- What: In the last decade, South Carolina’s economy has consistently outperformed the nation’s, with unemployment rates in February at a record low of 2.3 percent. The presence of manufacturing and our state’s location in the center of the rapidly growing Southeast have driven much of our success, though the global nature of the Upstate’s economy leaves it exposed amid global change. Wells Fargo economist Mark Vitner will offer a look at where the state’s economy stood in February and what it may look as we rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. Vitner will offer a presentation and question and answer session.
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Webinar with access via confirmation email to registered guests.
- Info: Free to attend, registration is required.
April 9
