Local businesses donate vital masks, face shields to AnMed Health

A call for personal protective equipment to help health care workers combat the novel coronavirus has generated an “incredible response” from the local business community, according to AnMed Health.

The health system said it recently shared it was in need of supplies such as N95 masks and face shields, which are vital in protecting doctors and nurses from COVID-19 but are in short supply nationwide.

In a flyer that was distributed locally, AnMed asked if companies with an inventory of such supplies would be willing to donate or sell them to the health system.

Pamela Christopher, president and CEO of the Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce, answered the call.

“She sent out an email to all chamber members asking them to help AnMed Health with supplies … and the response from the community was unbelievably strong,” said AnMed spokeswoman Lizz Walker.

According to Walker, several thousands of dollars worth of supplies was donated by area businesses.

“The donations of N95 masks, sterile gloves, gowns, sanitizers, face shields and various other medical supplies have truly made a difference,” Walker said in an email. “AnMed Health is grateful for the outpouring of love and support for our staff.”