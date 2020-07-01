Refresco announces expansion, commits to create 40 new jobs

Global independent beverage bottler, Refresco, announced a multi-million-dollar investment to expand its operations in Greenville County by late December 2020. This new expansion is projected to create 40 new jobs.

“The entire team at Refresco in Greer has worked hard to earn this opportunity to grow the business,” said Refresco Greer plant manager William Wise. “I couldn’t be prouder of the employees I have the privilege to lead and represent. They have demonstrated consistency in manufacturing excellence, and as a result, have attracted new business and new customers. We are excited to take this next step and to build on our success.”

Located at 1990 Hood Road in Greer, the company’s latest expansion may ensure the Greer facility’s manufacturing, packaging, processing and quality testing scale and flexibility needed by customers can be met as demand continues to grow.

Refresco completed an expansion to its Greer operations in April 2020, where the company committed to adding 25 jobs.