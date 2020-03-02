Augusta Grove announces new building

One of Greenville County’s largest industrial business parks, Augusta Grove, announced the start of construction on its third multi-tenant Class A speculative industrial building.

The 158,886-square-foot, concrete tilt-wall industrial project is located on over 13 acres near the intersection of Grove Reserve Parkway and Highway 25.

It will feature 30-foot minimum clear height, 50-foot by 54-foot column spacing, 60-foot speed bays, 135-foot truck court, 34 dock doors, over 150 car parking spaces, early-suppression fast-response sprinklers and LED lighting. In addition, the rear-load facility can accommodate up to five different tenants occupying 34,000 to 158,886 square feet.

Construction of the new building is expected to be complete in late fall 2020.

Existing tenants in the over 1,100-acre Augusta Grove business park include GE Aviation, KI Logistics, Magna, Android, JTEKT, Orbis and more.

For more information, visit www.augustagrove.com.