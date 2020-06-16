Major new business park coming to Greenville County

A major “Class A” business park will soon be coming to Fountain Inn, the first such park in Greenville County in nearly 20 years.

Construction on the newly announced Fox Hill Business Park will begin within the next two weeks. Located at 189 Milacron Drive in the City of Fountain Inn, right off I-385 between AVX Corp. and Bosch Rexroth, the new park will be developed on 172 acres of privately owned land.

“Until today, and despite a well-earned reputation as one of America’s leading destinations for business and industry growth and success, Greenville has not announced a new Class A business park in approaching 20 years,” said Mark Farris, president and CEO of the Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC).

“Class A” office space is designated as such for offering the most modern large-scale commercial spaces in the most desirable locations, according to the Building Owners and Managers Association International.

Farris said the lack of a new Class A park over the preceding years was due primarily to a lack of remaining large parcels of developable, utility-served properties sited for such purposes. It wasn’t until a partnership with Duke Energy “pieced together” multiple parcels of family-owned land that an ideal tract of 172 acres was put together, Farris said.

GADC made the announcement about the new park at an online event on Tuesday, June 16. The event was open to investors, business leaders, special guests and media, with taped comments from Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, U.S. Rep. William Timmons and S.C. Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

Brian Sudler, principal with The Sudler Companies, the project’s developer, said the business park will offer up to 2.5 million square feet of Class A industrial and distribution space.

“Our location offers services to accommodate for any commercial user, whether that be the large-scale manufacturer, or those in the warehouse and distribution space,” Sudler said.

The business park will be designed by architectural firm McMillan Pazdan Smith, with NAI Earle Furman serving as lead broker.

Class A buildings typically offer

Modern infrastructure

On-site building management and security

Attended lobbies

Top-of-the-line HVAC systems

Fast, reliable Wi-Fi

Parking garages

Premium tenants

Outside features

50 parking spaces

2 12’ x 14’ doors with ramp

185’ truck court depth

78 trailer stalls

50 9’ x 10’ overhead doors

60’ concrete truck apron

Inside features

Clerestory windows

210’ space width inside

7’’ concrete flooring

50’W x 54’D column spacing

ESFR K25.2 rated sprinkler system

TPO 60 mil, R-25 membrane roof







