Invesco Real Estate acquires Crossroads Logistics Park in Spartanburg

JLL Capital Markets, a global commercial real estate services and investment management company that represented Brennan Investment Group and Grandview Partners, announced Aug. 25 Crossroads Logistics Park in Spartanburg was sold to Invesco Real Estate for an undisclosed sum.

The three-building, 814,320-square-foot Class A logistics park on International Park Drive is leased to various tenants, including a Tier I supplier to major automotive manufacturers, a global leader in electrical infrastructure and switchgear manufacturing, a major building supply manufacturer and distributor, logistics providers and consumer products manufacturers, with an average remaining lease term exceeding five years.

Invesco Real Estate is a real estate investment management business with $86.3 billion in real estate assets under management, 596 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific as of Dec. 31, 2025.