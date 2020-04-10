Chuck Lee joins Turner Agency as business insurance advisor

Turner Agency Insurance, an award-winning independent insurance agency offering business and personal insurance solutions since 1962, recently announced that Charles “Chuck” Lee has joined the team as an insurance adviser for the business sector. Lee is based out of Clemson and Greenville.

Lee resides in Clemson and is a graduate of The Citadel, the military college of South Carolina. He is also a veteran of the United States Army and brings over 35 years of insurance experience to the Turner Agency. Lee holds the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and specializes in workers’ compensation solutions. He particularly enjoys working with business owners to identify risks and provide solutions for all their insurance needs.

“We are thrilled to add Chuck to our team. We believe that knowledge is power, and Chuck brings a great deal of knowledge and understanding of the insurance market to our clients. He values the ability to make decisions locally and specializes in meeting the insurance needs of business owners,” said Ross Turner, president of the Turner Agency.

Lee is an active member of Clemson First Baptist Church. He enjoys golf, hunting and outdoor activities and pulls for both the Citadel Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers. Lee can be reached by emailing [email protected]

