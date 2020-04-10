Naturaland Trust awarded Fuel for Good grant

Fuel has named Naturaland Trust as its second quarter Fuel for Good recipient. Each quarter, the marketing company awards a $10,000 grant to a local nonprofit that makes a positive impact to the Upstate community.

“Virtually, everyone in the Greenville community has benefited from the immense work of Naturaland Trust; they just don’t know it,” said Fuel president and CEO Warren Griffith. “Their commitment to preserving natural resources across the Upstate is a big reason why Greenville is the place it is today. Our team is looking forward to helping share their story and increase the awareness of the exceptional work they do for our community.”

Naturaland Trust works to preserve and protect green spaces and endangered species throughout the Upstate while ensuring public access for properties such as Jones Gap, the Swamp Rabbit Trail and Paris Mountain. They also have quality initiative underway throughout Greenville County.

For more information on the FUEL for Good grant program, visit www.fuel-forbrands.com/grant.