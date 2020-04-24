Direct primary care provider identifies most vulnerable patients for outreach effort during pandemic

Proactive MD, a Greenville-based leader in advanced primary care, partners with companies to help their people live healthier lives. The care provider’s innovative model and relationships-first, data-driven approach uniquely prepared the organization and informed its efforts to effectively respond to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and continue meeting the needs of its patients.

“Unfortunately, closing care clinics or limiting their availability to individuals who need to be tested for COVID-19 fails to serve the community’s most vulnerable patients in a compassionate manner,” said longtime Greenville resident and Proactive MD’s executive vice president of service delivery, Troy Corley.

Committed to continuity of care

While the scale of the virus requires all of us to make adjustments to our daily lives, primary care clinics in some areas of the country are moving to only offering coronavirus screenings or shutting down entirely.

“At Proactive MD, our patients are like our family. And like family members calling to check in with each other during these unprecedented times, we’re reaching out to our patients to ensure they’re still receiving the support and care they need,” said Corley.

Through proactive communication with patients about helpful resources and the option for virtual visits, the provider is seeing significant success in its commitment to continued engagement with patients. Thanks to its innovative approach to data analytics, Proactive MD identified two categories of patients in most need of outreach:

Chronic — Patients at high risk for complications related to COVID-19. Crisis — Patients who have historically needed increased attention from providers related to chronic illness, mental health or addiction.

Using the organization’s proprietary algorithms, Proactive MD identified 25% of its patients as members of these two categories. From there, the organization began a campaign to connect with all of these patients personally, whether over the phone or via a telemedicine appointment. And because the care provider prioritizes the provider-patient relationship, their proactive, relationship-first model laid the groundwork for continuity of care.

A good provider-patient relationship fosters better communication, which drives improved health and wellness. Since Proactive MD’s patients have developed strong personal relationships with their clinical care team, they are essentially able to jump in where they left off — even if they’re using a new channel to communicate.

“Coronavirus crisis or not, life goes on for those with chronic conditions and those who require urgent care and a quick diagnosis,” said Medical University of South Carolina grad Dr. Mark Kemble, Proactive MD’s executive vice president for medical affairs. “This is precisely why Proactive MD remains committed to finding better ways to provide health care at every point, ultimately supporting patients as they navigate their health care journey during these complicated times. Our care team’s innovative, data-driven and relationship-centric approach to care prepared us to respond to the crisis in a way many other primary care providers are simply not positioned to.”

Beyond proactively reaching out to vulnerable patients, Proactive MD has continued to engage with patients for chronic condition management, preventive care and wellness visits. Proactive MD is also helping employers adapt to pandemic conditions through the deployment of telemedicine, in addition to back-to-work care, protocols and supplies for essential workplaces.

Patient advocacy during COVID-19

Created to manage all aspects of patient engagement, Proactive MD’s patient advocacy services serve as the link between their care providers and the real world. Often trained social workers, dedicated patient advocates strive to ensure that patients have access to the care and resources they need.

“Our mission is to take patients by the hand and offer them guidance and support across the continuum of care,” said John Collier, Greenville-area resident and president and CEO of Proactive MD. “We are our patients’ trusted adviser for all health and wellness concerns. Now more than ever, we are committed to doing whatever it takes for our patients and their families.”

Proactive MD’s patient advocacy campaign currently involves providing clinicians with protocols to perform well-being assessments, propelling patients further down appropriate clinical pathways and connecting patients with free community resources. Additionally, Proactive MD is sharing resource guides available to the public on its website and encouraging clients to share with other individuals in their communities in order to keep our cities, counties and small businesses safe.

Proactive MD patient advocates are even working to assist patients in getting access to prescriptions, medical supplies, food, financial assistance, mental health programs and workforce navigation. Many vulnerable patients are reaching out to community organizations to have their basic needs met, and their efforts are amplified when dedicated patient advocates intervene on their behalf to ensure they receive the resources and support they need as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

“We’ve been taking care of our patients, just like they’re our own family, since long before COVID-19,” said Amber Geathers, LISW, director of patient advocacy at Proactive MD. “Our care model was already in place. We’re going to keep checking in with our patients, fighting for their greatest good and looking at ways to help people transition back to their on-site work situations once it is declared safe.”

To discover how Proactive MD’s commitment to continuity of care and dedicated patient advocates combine to deliver care without compromise in the face of a global pandemic, please visit https://proactive-md.com/.