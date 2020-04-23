Business recovery task force launched to help Greenville post COVID-19 closures

The city of Greenville along with Greenville County, the Greenville Chamber and the Greenville Area Development Corporation launched a Business Recovery Task Force on April 23.

The 18-member group, comprising of individuals from various industries including business, nonprofit, education and financial sectors, will meet to listen, guide and support the community as it begins to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic The recovery task force will offer a platform for information and access to local, state and federal resources.

During its first virtual meeting, the task force addressed long-term changes and impacts following COVID-19, insights from local business, medical professionals and community leaders, resources to assist with local business recovery, support for small and minority owned businesses, and lessons learned and opportunities for innovation.

“The last few months have been extremely difficult for our nation, state, and local community,” said Greenville mayor Knox White in the meeting. “As a leader in your respective industry, your insights and experience will help us identify how to best support local businesses, industries, and organizations as we transition from the pandemic emergency and focus on the path forward. We have a great tradition of creativity, perseverance and strong public-private partnerships in Greenville.”

The Business Recovery Task Force resources include:

City of Greenville

ATAX/HTAX late payment relief

Continuing payments to city vendors, which included $1.2 million last week

Continuing to provide community development services by approving hundreds of permits and sharing information and resources with local businesses

Using Market Connect to directly link customers with TD Saturday Market vendors

Greenville Chamber

Formal outreach calls to investors to check in, gauge impact, offer encouragement and direct them to resources

Online Employer Resource Guide to deliver updated information on state government messaging, federal assistance such as the CARES Act and guidance on how to manage through the pandemic

The Community Matters live webcast twice a week to connect participants to business and community leaders who share timely and vital information

Business Impact Survey partnership with city of Greenville and GADC to gauge impact of COVID-19 on area businesses

Greenville Area Development Corporation

Assisting existing employers within established industry sectors to sustain and recover their workforce as well as sourcing or providing essential supplies needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Approaching potential new businesses in manufacturing, distribution and offices with added emphasis on healthcare, IT and software, pharma, food processing and bioengineering

During the economic recovery, providing specialized support to businesses with federal and state programs

Reviewing Greenville county’s economic development policy to see if adjustments may be needed during the economic recovery phase

Assisting in the launch and promotion of statewide SC COVID-19 Emergency Supply Sourcing & Manufacturing resource to connect those needing essential medical supplies with those who can provide or manufacture it

The task force is led by Greenville city manager John McDonough, Greenville Chamber CEO Carlos Phillips, Greenville County administrator Joe Kernell and Greenville Area Development Corporation CEO Mark Farris. The task force will meet weekly with a goal to determine responsible strategies to guide the Greenville business community’s recovery and safely get people back to work.