Tindall Corporation announces $27.9 million investment to expand Spartanburg operations

Precast, prestressed architectural and structural system provider Tindall Corporation announced plans to expand its Spartanburg County operations with a $27.9 million investment, which will create 20 new jobs.

Set to be completed in early 2021, Tindall’s new utility division manufacturing facility will increase its production capacity and expand its production offering by making precast concrete to be shipped through the Southeast and beyond to accommodate construction needs for industries including commercial, industrial, institutional, energy and power generation, corrections, retail industries and more.

“The Tindall team is proud to call Spartanburg home,” said Tindall Corporation vice president and general manager Joel Sheets. “As we have provided infrastructure products for so much of the industrial and residential growth in our region, we are excited to now add our name to the list of manufacturing operations that build and grow new opportunities here in Spartanburg.”

The company has been in Spartanburg since 1963 and currently employees more than 550 people.