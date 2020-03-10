Engenius relocates to new E. Washington Street location

Upstate web design and digital marketing company Engenius recently relocated to a standalone office building at 1012 E. Washington St.

The new building features breakout rooms for cross-team collaboration, more meeting spaces and an open-concept layout.

“This move symbolizes a lot of things, like Greenville’s continued growth as well as a new chapter in our company’s history,” said Engenius co-founder and CEO Chris Manley. “We are excited to kick off our 12th year in business with a new space with plenty of room to grow while remaining centrally located to best serve our client base.”

The company was previously at its Vardry Street location for around three years.