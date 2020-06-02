Engineering company AXISCADES establishes operations in Greenville county

AXISCADES, an engineering solutions and product company headquartered in India, established their United States operations in Greenville on June 1.

The company provides digital, smart manufacturing and engineering needs to mid-sized and large enterprises. AXISCADES new Upstate offices are projected to create 15 new jobs by 2021.

“The rising use of digital technology is leading to a significant change in manufacturing, product creation and aftermarket mechanism,” said AXISCADES CEO Ajay Sarin. “While these trends are reshaping the industry, we at AXISCADES have envisioned our way forward to create more opportunities. I believe this is an exciting time to set up our office in South Carolina. While we see a great future by building comprehensive strategies to deliver in this new ecosystem, it will be important to remain agile and build on competencies, value proposition and relations that deliver success in the changing dynamics of the business world.”

Since its founding in 1990, AXISCADES has offered engineering, technology, manufacturing and digital solutions to companies in various sectors including aerospace, defense, heavy engineering, automotive, energy and medical equipment.