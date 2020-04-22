FTC and BBB Upstate to host webinar on coronavirus scams

The Federal Trade Commission and Better Business Bureau of Upstate South Carolina have teamed up to present a webinar on avoiding coronavirus scams on April 27 at 11 a.m.

“This partnership with the FTC is a great opportunity to give Upstate consumers expert insight into the various schemes that are out there,” said Vee Daniel, president and CEO of BBB of the Upstate. “Scammers are quick to adapt during crisis situations, and new opportunities to steal money are popping up by the day. We want to help our community protect their identity and their financial resources during these trying times.”

Hosted by an FTC representative, the virtual event will cover how scammers come up with their enticing offers, various types of COVID-19 scams, questions to ask yourself if you suspect you may have been contacted by a scammer and more information on the FTC and BBB’s approach to dealing with scammers.

For more information, visit bbb.org/upstatesc/covid-19.