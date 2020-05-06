Greenville-based property management firm relocates to Legacy Square

NHE recently relocated to a new 50,000-square-foot building in the Verdae community’s Legacy Square. The move allows the property management firm to consolidate its operations from two Greenville locations and a Columbia office into one location.

“NHE is excited to announce our relocation into this beautiful and expansive space here at Legacy Square in the heart of Verdae, which we consider to be one of Greenville’s finest addresses for both business and residence in this region,” said NHE CEO Taylor Davis. “We have eagerly anticipated this day for several years as we grew and are pleased to bring our NHE team together at this magnificent address. It’s great to have our entire leadership team together where we can better strategize and collaborate in ways to best serve our customers and employees and to move our business forward.”

Located adjacent to 20-acre Legacy Park at 325 Rocky Slope Road, NHE’s new offices feature open coworking areas, multiple meeting and conference rooms with built-in audiovisual technology, a game and recreation area, central kitchen and dining area, flex working space for visiting customers and staff, and an elevated open-air gathering area for postwork receptions.

The three-story building also houses insurance defense law firm Willson Jones Carter & Baxley P.A. as well as Greenville-based wealth management firm DeHollander and Janse Financial Group. The ground floor of the mixed-use property may feature a full-service spa as well as restaurant and event space.