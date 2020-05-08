Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

May 12
Links Group #3
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 8:30-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3702 or [email protected].
May 14
Links Industrial
- What:This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.
- When: 8:45-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3702 or [email protected].
Chamber Connects Referral Group 1
- What: Monthly series featuring a guest speaker and information to help grow your business. Topics include marketing strategies, business resources, local industry trends and more.
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Free to Simpsonville chamber members; Aaron Rupe at [email protected].
Caffeinated Conversations
- What: As businesses are getting back to work, join the Spartanburg chamber and the Upstate Better Business Bureau for a webinar focused on recent scams and what businesses, leadership, and employees need to watch out for. Attendees will also be introduced to an online scam tracker where businesses and consumers can go online and report scams.
- When: 10-11 a.m.
- Where: Zoom webinar
- Info: Free to attend; Jonna Turner at [email protected].
May 15
Growth & Infrastructure Committee
- What: The transportation committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member interested in issues related to transportation and infrastructure. This session will feature a presentation by Betty Farley, Greenville County Schools’ executive director of planning and demographics, on the school district’s long-term demographic projections and long-term facilities needs.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected].
May 19
Energy & Environmental Compliance Committee
- What: The environmental issues committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member interested in environmental issues and how such issues can impact your business. The committee often hosts speakers to talk about water and air quality, sustainability, energy and other environmental initiatives in the community.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected].
May 20
Links Group #4
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3704 or [email protected].
Cultivating Resilience When Life Overwhelms You
- What: The Greenville Chamber’s young professionals group will host Cynthia Sisk, a psychotherapist, research and health care operations leader and board-certified executive leadership coach, for this webinar.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3704 or [email protected].