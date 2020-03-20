Greenville suspends late penalties for accommodation and hospitality fees

Greenville Mayor Knox White announced Thursday, March 19, that penalties for late payments of local accommodations fees and hospitality taxes for the March 20 and April 20 reporting periods have been suspended.
If filings are made to the city by the appropriate due dates, late fees will not be accrued until May 21, 2020.
“These are unprecedented times,” White said in a statement. “Our businesses are facing incredible hardships. We are thankful for their support of our actions to create social distancing and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We are looking for every opportunity to ease their burden. With taxes and fees due tomorrow, we want local businesses to be able to take care of employees and make payroll.”
Officials stressed that filling out the form is mandatory and failure to file a tax report form, with or without payment, will be deemed as nonpayment, and a late penalty will be applied.