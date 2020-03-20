Bintime to relocate to Mauldin

Overstock retailer Bintime has announced that it will relocate its flagship store from its current Taylors location to the old Kmart building at 129 W. Butler Road in Mauldin in late April.

The new location will allow the store to double its size, expand its sales floor to include additional bins and provide increased parking spaces for customers.

Bintime is open Saturdays through Tuesdays and allows customers to dig for deals for a flat price that varies depending on the day. The store stocks Apple products, Yeti coolers, Drones, Dyson products and more.

Bintime also has locations in Anderson and has future plans to expand throughout the Upstate.