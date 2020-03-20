ZF suspends Gray Court production due to coronavirus

ZF Transmissions has suspended production at its Gray Court facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will likely follow suit at their Duncan facility in light of BMW’s shut down, the company said on Friday, March 20.

“The current situation is of course very dynamic,” said Tony Sapienza, head of communications for ZF North America. “As a just-in-time business, when our auto manufacturer customers shut down that shuts us down very quickly.”

The news comes after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles along with GM and Ford decided to partially shut down to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is the Gray Court plant’s largest customer.

“We assume that we will have to pause both individual product lines or in some cases entire plants in order to follow the interruption in demand,” he continued. “We’re hopeful that this pause is a necessary but beneficial move to ensure everyone’s health and safety and we’ll also take this opportunity to deep clean the facility in anticipation of a return to production at some point in the near future.”