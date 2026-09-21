Groundbreaking held for $44M Murray Mill in Anderson

Charleston-based Southeast Partners broke ground on a $44 million residential community called Murray Mill in downtown Anderson on Sept. 17.

City officials, project partners and community members came together to celebrate Anderson’s first ground-up, multifamily development in more than a decade. The new garden-style apartment complex will be located at 520 Fair St. off Murray Avenue.

Murray Mill will feature 156 residential units spread across multiple apartment buildings. The development team plans to build seven new three-story buildings and restore an abandoned mill warehouse tied to the former Anderson Cotton Mills, the city’s first textile mill and later a division of Abney Mills.

Linden Construction serves as the contractor for the project. Renovations to the historic mill warehouse are expected to be complete within the first year of construction. The full project is targeted for completion in under two years.