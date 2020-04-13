‘Quarantee Shirt’ aims to help small businesses during the lockdown

Call it the reversal of that old adage about giving someone in need the shirt off your back.

With small businesses still struggling under the coronavirus lockdown, some local companies are hoping you’ll just buy a shirt for yourself instead.

Dubbed “the Official Quarantee Shirt,” the T-shirt is on sale for $30, with all profits going to the Greenville Small Business Economic Relief Fund, managed by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

Produced by local graphic T-shirt company Dapper Ink, in partnership with Greenville-based marketing agencies Cargo and Cultivator Labs, the shirt combines design and video-based marketing in an effort to assist struggling small businesses.

Cargo co-owner Scott Brand said it was a logical move, given his company’s prior focus on marketing for small businesses.

“It’s our way to use our expertise to lend a hand to the members of our community who have been hit the hardest,” Brand said.

Available in adult and youth sizes in two colors – white or black – the 60% cotton and 40% poly tee can be purchased on the Dapper website. Donations are also accepted.

Companies looking to receive a portion of the funds can check in at this website over the coming weeks to submit a claim.