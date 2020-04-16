New Simpsonville fire department station breaks ground

Construction crews recently broke ground on the new Simpsonville fire department station six, which will be located on a vacant, city-owned lot at the intersection of Jonesville and McKinney roads outside of the city limits.

The new station will improve safety for residents while reducing response times, said Simpsonville fire department chief Wesley Williams.

“Every second counts when responding to reports of fire and other emergencies,” Williams said. “The addition of station six means more lives will be saved and property damage prevented.”

Construction for the new station is expected to be complete by winter 2020 or spring 2021.