Sam Konduros named to South Carolina Chamber Executive Committee

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce recently named SCBIO president and CEO Sam Konduros to the executive committee of its board of directors for the term through Sept. 2020.

“We are lucky to have a strong group of business leaders guiding the State Chamber for the upcoming year,” said South Carolina Chamber of Commerce board chairman Steve Spinx. “With their leadership, we will continue the work to improve the state’s business climate.”

Konduros joined SCBIO in 2017 and has worked to expand its efforts to address economic development, advocacy, integrated marketing, innovation, research and development, and more. Konduros previously served as executive director of the Greenville Health System Research Development Corp., senior project manager for the South Carolina Department of Commerce, executive vice president of Alfmeier Corporation in North America and as president and CEO of Upstate SC Alliance.

In addition, Konduros is a board member for other organizations including the Southeast Life Sciences Association and Palmetto Conservation Foundation. In 2018, he received the state’s highest civilian award, The Order of the Palmetto. He has also been designated as a knowledge economist by SCRA Technology Ventures. Konduros is a graduate of Clemson University and the University of South Carolina School of Law.