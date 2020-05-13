Endeavor announces virtual Collaborators & Cocktails event

Greenville coworking space Endeavor will co-host a virtual Collaborators & Cocktails speaker series with Clemson’s Erwin Center for Brand Communications. The series will be held through web conferencing app Zoom on May 20 at 5:05 p.m.

Leslie Sims, former chief creative officer at Ogilvy and Young & Rubicam, and Fabio Tambosi, global head of brand communications for Adidas’ apparel and training business unit, will discuss what they think have been the best and worst responses from big brands around the globe during the COVID-19 global pandemic. They will also share examples and their points of view on what lessons each attendee can learn and apply to his or her marketing efforts from the triumphs and failures of major brands during the crisis.

“One of the great opportunities that hosting a virtual event gives us is the ability to have not one, but two of the best brand leaders share their expertise, wit and humor about how brands are getting things right and wrong during such an incredibly challenging time in our history,” said Joe Erwin, founder of Endeavor and the Erwin Center for Brand Communications and president of Erwin Creates. “Both Leslie and Fabio are highly sought-after speakers, and we can’t wait to hear their evaluation of these campaigns and the advice they share with our Endeavor members, Clemson students and guests.”

The Zoom event waiting room will open at 4:45 p.m. with the presentation and question and answer session lasting from 5:05 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. The event is free to all Endeavor members and $10 for nonmembers, but registration is required. To register, email [email protected]. Registrants will be emailed full details and a Zoom link.