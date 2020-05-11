United Community Bank recognized for customer satisfaction

United Community Bank has been recognized for having the highest customer satisfaction score in the Southeast by J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

The U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study is based on almost 92,000 responses from retail banking customers of the largest banks in the country. It measures the banks on six points: account opening; communication and advice; channel activities; convenience; problem resolution; and products and fees.

“We are truly honored and humbled to be recognized by J.D. Power for having the highest customer satisfaction rankings among banks in this region,” said UCB’s chairman and CEO Lynn Harton in a statement. “We consistently strive to make good things happen for our customers, and that commitment has been even more evident during the last six weeks.”

The bank has won the award six out of the past seven years.

“Earning this recognition for so many years is an extraordinary achievement, and every one of our team members should be proud of having their passion recognized by the people that matter – our customers,” Harton said.

Find out more information about the study and its findings here.