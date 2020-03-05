Prisma Health to acquire KershawHealth and Providence Health

Greenville-based Prisma Health and LifePoint Health announced that an agreement has been signed for Prisma Health-Midlands to acquire KershawHealth in Camden, South Carolina and Providence Health in Columbia, South Carolina.

By acquiring both KershawHealth and Providence, Prisma Health-Midlands will expand cardiovascular, women’s health, orthopedics and pediatric care across the Midlands region through the addition of three hospitals including Providence Health, KershawHealth and Providence Health Northeast, and a freestanding emergency room in Fairfield county.

“We are excited about the opportunity to advance our efforts to create a better state of health for South Carolina with the addition of the KershawHealth and Providence Health hospitals, clinics, physicians, nurses and other team members,” said Prisma Health president and chief executive officer Mark O’Halla. “We look forward to building on our longstanding relationships in Richland County, and starting new and positive ones with the citizens of Kershaw and Fairfield counties.”

The completion of the acquisition is pending the fulfillment of customary legal and regulatory requirements.