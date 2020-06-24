VELUX Greenwood announces $26 million investment to expand existing operations

Skylight and roof window manufacturer VELUX Greenwood LLC recently announced a $26 million investment to expand its Greenwood County operations.

The expansion is expected to occur in phases over the next several years at the company’s current location at 450 Old Brickyard Road in Greenwood.

“VELUX Greenwood LLC is proud to be expanding our manufacturing operations with a $26 million investment to meet domestic and global market demand for our high-quality residential skylight and commercial dome products,” said VELUX Greenwood LLC president Charles J. Rimsky. “Our growth and investment over the past decade in Greenwood County have surpassed our original plans. We are confident these future investments and commitment to Greenwood County will benefit our customers, local staff and contribute to the county and state economic development.”

The company has been in Greenwood County for 40 years and employs approximately 400 people at its existing facility.