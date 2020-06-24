ORBIS Corporation expands production capabilities in Greenville County

The ORBIS Corporation has moved to a larger facility in Greenville County, the Greenville Area Development Corporation announced in a release on Wednesday, June 24.

ORBIS, an international leader in reusable packaging and part of the Menasha Corporation, moved in order to increase its metal rack fabrication capabilities. The company is one of the oldest family-owned manufacturers in the country, having more than 170 years of packaging expertise. The company has 13 plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

ORBIS, headquartered in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, employees more than 2,700 workers in North America and Europe. Job additions for the expansion in Greenville County were not disclosed at the time of the release.

“We are pleased to be part of the Greenville County business community, and our expanding presence in Piedmont offers more space and positions us near our Southeastern U.S. customers. We strategically selected this region to provide high service levels to customers and to attract local talent,” said Bill Ash, president of ORBIS.

ORBIS manufactures reusable totes, pallets, containers, dunnage and racks. The metal racks made at the new location at 1700 Old Grove Road in Piedmont will be used to move large parts in automotive and heavy industry.

“As one of America’s oldest family-owned manufacturers, Greenville County welcomes this expansion by ORBIS Corporation and its deepening commitment to our community,” said Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation board member H.G. “Butch” Kirven. “Their emphasis on sustainability and being good community leaders fits well in Greenville County, and we wish them continued success long into the future.”

The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a nonprofit organization established by the Greenville County Council to increase the economic growth and development of Greenville County.