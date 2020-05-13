NorthPointe Apartments announces first move-ins during COVID-19 pandemic

Atlanta-based multifamily owner and developer ECI Group and its partner Central Realty Holdings recently announced NorthPointe Apartments’ first move-ins. The complex is part of the mixed-used NortePointe development located at 503 E. Stone Ave. in Greenville.

“We are thrilled with the response to NorthPointe Apartments, which has experienced strong demand even in the face of the pandemic,” said Jimmy Baugnon, president of ECI Capital. “Our leasing team has done a superb job of presenting prospective residents with virtual and self-guided tours and handling leasing and move-in in a safe and respectful way.”

Comprising of 286 units in two five-story buildings, the community features a third-floor bridge to a covered parking deck, open living studio, resort-style pool, fitness center, yoga room and more. Residents can also choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies.

In addition to the apartment complex, NorthPointe will feature Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina, RockBox Fitness, Wow! U’ve Got Nails Salon and Harris Teeter & Pharmacy.

For more information, visit www.northpointegreenville.com.