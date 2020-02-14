Proposed Woods Crossing development promotes walkable community

A new mixed-use development promoting connectivity and walkability has been proposed for the corner of Woods Crossing and Congaree roads.

The project, from Flournoy Development Group, will feature 321 residential units and 20 live-work suites on nearly 11 acres, according to an application submitted to the city of Greenville.

It will be located on the site of the former Nippon Center, a Japanese culture center and restaurant that was demolished in 2015. According to the developers, the property remained unoccupied for years and ultimately succumbed to the elements as well as vandals.

“Our hope is that the development will spark some newer and faster development in the immediate area,” the application stated.

Representatives with Fluornoy Development couldn’t be reached for comment before publication date.

The project emphasizes green space and will feature more than 2 acres of green space, a dog wash building and 35 bicycle spaces.

The 20 live-work suites will help activate retail in the area by providing small commercial and retail tenants, according to the application.

The city of Greenville Planning Commission and Greenville City Council have approved the project. Construction was expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021.