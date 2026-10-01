Auro Hotels takes over management of Hyatt Place Greenville Downtown

Auro Hotels has added the Hyatt Place Greenville Downtown to its hotel portfolio in Greenville, the company announced Oct. 1.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. selected the Greenville-based hospitality company to manage the 130-room hotel at 128 E. Broad St. in downtown Greenville. The Hyatt Place Greenville Downtown features an on-site restaurant and bar, a fitness center, an indoor pool, a rooftop putting green and approximately 2,800 square feet of meeting and event space.

“Downtown Greenville has been the heart of our story for more than 50 years, and we’re glad to keep growing right here,” said DJ Rama, president and CEO of Auro Hotels. “We are proud of being part of Greenville’s thriving downtown, and Hyatt Place Greenville Downtown is an exciting opportunity to contribute further to its momentum. We look forward to creating long-term value for our guests, associates and the Greenville community.”

Auro Hotels owns and operates six other hotels in Greenville, including the Hyatt Regency Greenville, AC Hotel Greenville, Residence Inn/SpringHill Suites Greenville Downtown, Courtyard Greenville Downtown and the Greenville Marriott on The Parkway. The company also plans to redevelop the Bowater Building at 55 E. Camperdown Way into South Carolina’s first JW Marriott.

For more information on Auro Hotels, visit aurohotels.com.