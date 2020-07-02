Magnolia Scents reopens as Greenville Soy Candle Company

After a two-month closure, Magnolia Scents by Design in downtown Greenville has reopened as the Greenville Soy Candle Company.

The storefront at 209 N. Main St. makes and sells all-natural candles, soaps and bath and body products.

Customers will start noticing the name change over the next several weeks, but they’ll still find the same soy candles and scents that they’ve grown to know and love.

The Greenville Soy Company opened inside the former UPS Store in October 2014.

The store features thousands of products with a wide range of scents and sizes. Orange chili pepper is its most popular candle. A scent called “Dude” — a blend of leather and clean scents — is popular with men.

The store also sells hand sanitizer, fragrance oils, reed diffusers and natural bar soaps. Wholesale products are offered as well.