For Sale: Army Navy building in downtown Greenville

The iconic Army Navy Surplus Store building in Greenville’s West End has been put on the market. Asking price is $1.29 million.

The 6,000-square foot property is located on .77-acres at 660 S. Main Street and is situated on a prime corner of real estate. The building currently houses one of downtown Greenville’s longest family-owned and operated retail establishments, the iconic Army Navy Surplus Store, opened in 1946.

The property is listed with Avison Young. For more information, contact; John Odom, senior associate, 864.448.0619, [email protected] or Rakan Draz, senior associate, 864.448.0625, [email protected].

This is a developing story.