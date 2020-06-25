Crumbl is coming to Greenville

Baked-from-scratch cookies, warm and straight from the oven, that can be picked up or delivered until midnight are coming to Greenville.

Crumbl, a popular West Coast chain known for its freshly baked cookies and late-night delivery service, has garnered something of a cult-like following in established cities. Each Sunday evening/Monday morning, the six cookie selections available for the upcoming week are posted on social media. Long lines out the door are common.

And Greenville franchise owner Paul Gallucci is bringing the concept to Greenville. Crumbl Greenville will be located at 1118 Woodruff Road, Suite #B, in the same shopping center as Trader Joe’s. Gallucci says the central location is a “tremendous draw.” Expected opening date is mid-August.

“A few years ago, I started getting the entrepreneurial itch,” says Gallucci. “I met with a few different franchise businesses, but nothing was really a great match either for me or this market. Then my brother introduced me to Crumbl, and I walked away thinking that I had found the perfect match.”

Gallucci, a New York transplant who has a 15-year background in residential real estate, flew to Utah and visited as many stores as he could. He says he walked away “super impressed” with the way the stores looked and were operated and thought the concept could “be great in Greenville.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crumbl Cookies (@crumblcookies) on Jun 21, 2020 at 4:49pm PDT

The first Crumbl opened in 2017 in Logan, Utah with two cousins, Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan, who were intent on perfecting the chocolate chip cookie. They did (as they and thousands of others attest, at least) and have expanded their franchise business to include more than 75 locations and 11 states.

Flavors range from the traditional milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie (available every week) to a rotating menu with more than 120 specialty flavors that include customer favorites such as red velvet, Twix, lemon glaze and s’mores. The Greenville store will also offer ice cream by the half pint and pint, made from a local creamery.

Even with a strong franchise team in place, Gallucci says the last few months have been a “little scary thinking about opening a business.” But the model, with delivery and takeout, works with social distancing, and who doesn’t like homemade, fresh cookies?

Crumbl Greenville will be open six days a week from 10 a.m. until midnight. For more information, visit crumblcookies.com.