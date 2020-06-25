Greenville offering $1,000 grants to small businesses

Small businesses in need of financial assistance can now turn to the city of Greenville for help.

On June 23, the city launched its Business Boost program, which provides a one-time $1,000 grant to businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants and bars, hotels and motels, retail stores and personal service establishments can all apply for funding, said Ginny Stroud, the city’s interim community and economic development director.

“It’s intended to be available to a wide range of small businesses. We want to make the funding as easy and as streamlined as possible to receive,” Stroud said.

Applications can be found at greenvillesc.gov/1732/Business-Boost-Grants.

The grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

To be eligible, businesses must have a storefront in the city of Greenville, have a current business license and be independent or locally owned with no more than 49 employees. Businesses must also commit to the Greater Greenville Pledge in which businesses vow to promote social distancing, clean frequently, limit occupancy and encourage face coverings and hand sanitizing.

“That’s the final criteria that we think is very, very important,” Stroud said.

Businesses that have filed for bankruptcy or earn more than $1 million in gross annual sales aren’t eligible for funding.

The city has allotted $250,000 for the program — enough for 250 grants. The program uses money that was already appropriated for the Unity Park project, according to Stroud.