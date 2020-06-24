Beard and Hansford form new financial planning firm

Certified wealth planners Chris Beard and Jesse Hansford are opening their own wealth management firm in Greenville.

Professional Planning & Wealth brings together the duo’s more than 40 years of combined financial management experience, according to a release.

Beard and Hansford will serve as managing partners. Beard will focus on wealth management as well as 401(K) consulting. Hansford will meet individually with clients to help them work toward their goals and will lead client-wide communication.

Both worked together with another firm for nine years before deciding it was time for them to start their own company.

“Chris and I realized we worked great together as a team and that combined, we could provide some new levels of service,” Hansford said.

Beard is a Virginia native and Clemson University graduate. He is the past chairman and current treasurer of the Children’s Museum of the Upstate. Hansford, a U.S. Army veteran, is an Ohio native and graduate of the University of Illinois Chicago. He became a financial advisor in 2007.

PP&W will be serving clients across the Southeast, according to the release.