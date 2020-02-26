FUEL opens submissions for FUEL for Good quarterly grant

Greenville marketing agency FUEL recently opened the application process for its second quarter grant program, FUEL for Good.

This program supports Greenville-based nonprofit organizations by providing up to $10,000 in marketing services to the selected non-profit in need of marketing assistants. Applicants must be Greenville County based, hold a 501 (c)(30 certification and have an identifiable marketing assistance need.

“Giving back to the community is part of our culture at FUEL,” said president and CEO Warren Griffith. “It’s rewarding on many levels to support the local nonprofit organizations and the work they do to make the Greenville community a better place to live, work and play. We want to do our part to provide the resources that will help them reach their goals.”

Applications are due on March 1, and the grant recipient will be announced in mid-March. To apply, visit https://fuel-forbrands.com/grant.