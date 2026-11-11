Harris Teeter opens Clemson location in former Bi-Lo

Harris Teeter opened in Clemson on Nov. 11.

The new store took the place of a former Bi-Lo at 501 Old Greenville Highway, a mile away from Clemson University’s campus. The grocery chain already has locations in the Upstate in Greer and Greenville. It announced its plans to open a Clemson location in winter 2025.

The new store features amenities such as a Starbucks, drive-thru pharmacy and a gas station. The store will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information, visit harristeeter.com.