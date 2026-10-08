The Motley Fool: When To Sell

Q. When should I sell a stock? — S.A., Lawrence, Kansas

A One good reason is if you simply need the money now — or within the next five or 10 years. (Remember that the stock market can pull back sharply at any time, and you don’t want that to happen just before you are going to sell.) If you’ve realized that you just don’t understand the company very well or how it makes money, that’s another reason to sell; yet another is if you don’t really know why you own it. If the reason you bought it is no longer valid — perhaps due to a merger or a decline in revenue — you should consider selling. You might also sell if you have found a much more compelling investment. Don’t jump in and out of stocks rapidly, though, without giving them time to deliver for you. (Rapid trading can also trigger higher tax bills on short-term capital gains.) For best results, keep your money in your most promising stocks — and be patient.

Q. How many mutual funds exist? — J.K., Holly Springs, North Carolina

A. According to the Institute of Business & Finance, there were recently about 6,800 mutual funds in the U.S. — down from a peak of about 8,000. While the number of traditional mutual funds has declined, the number of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — funds that trade like stocks — has been surging, growing by more than 1,000 in 2025 to total around 5,000. Both kinds of funds feature pooled money invested in portfolios of various securities. To learn more about investing in funds, visit Morningstar.com or the “How to Invest” nook at Fool.com.

Fools School

Lessons From Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway into a trillion-dollar business before retiring as CEO at the end of 2025, after 60-some years. He’s famous for his annual letters to shareholders, which are known for being readable, educational and even entertaining. You can read most of them at BerkshireHathaway.com. Here are a few tidbits:

• 1996: “You don’t have to be an expert on every company, or even many. You only have to be able to evaluate companies within your circle of competence. The size of that circle is not very important; knowing its boundaries, however, is vital.”

• 1989: “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

• 1977: In discussing how he evaluates stocks: “We want the business to be (1) one that we can understand, (2) with favorable long-term prospects, (3) operated by honest and competent people, and (4) available at a very attractive price.”

• 1997: “Only those who will be sellers … in the near future should be happy at seeing stocks rise. Prospective purchasers should much prefer sinking prices.”

• 2013: “My advice to the trustee [of my estate] could not be more simple: Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund. (I suggest Vanguard’s.) I believe the trust’s long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors — whether pension funds, institutions or individuals — who employ highfee managers.” In 1962, before taking over Berkshire, Buffett also wrote: “I think you can be quite sure that over the next ten years there are going to be a few years when the general market is plus 20% or 25%, a few when it is minus on the same order, and a majority when it is in between. I haven’t any notion as to the sequence in which these will occur, nor do I think it is of any great importance for the longterm investor.”

My Dumbest Investment

Regretting a “Massive” 37% Gain I’ve been investing in individual stocks for more than 20 years. The Great Recession provided fantastic opportunities, and I bought some cheap stocks between 2008 and 2010. One that really haunts me is Nvidia, but not for the reason you might expect. I bought it at $7.50 per share — which, after splits, would be $0.19 per share. I was still a somewhat novice investor and hadn’t yet developed a long-term mindset — so after about six months, I sold the shares for a MASSIVE gain of 37% and never bought the stock again. After all, it was nothing more than a cyclical semiconductor company. Those shares today would be worth around 1,200 times my original investment. Ouch! — R.B., online

The Fool Responds: It can be hard for newish investors to appreciate that by not reaping a 37% gain — or even a 137% gain — they may end up with a much bigger profit. You shouldn’t hold stocks blindly, but if you keep up with your holdings regularly and your faith in their growth potential remains intact, hanging on for years or even decades can often deliver the best results. And if you’re ever torn about whether to sell, you could split the difference and just sell half your shares. (Do you have a smart or regret- table investment move to share with us? Email it to TMFShare@ fool.com.)

The Motley Fool Take

Attention: Chocoholics Hershey (NYSE: HSY) is an iconic consumer staples stock focused on confections and other snacks. Although the company has been expanding its business to include items like popcorn and pretzels, one of its most important products remains chocolate. It’s an affordable luxury that consumers love, and Her- shey’s sales seem to keep rising. In the second quarter, Hershey reported consolidated net sales up 6.6% year over year to $2.8 billion. A shocking rise in cocoa prices, a key input in making chocolate, is a concern, and investors worry it could hurt Hershey. But Hershey isn’t sitting still; it’s controlling the things it can. Cocoa is a commodity, and Hershey has to take the price volatility in stride. It has been raising prices, cutting costs, and attempting to improve its business efficiency. (It also briefly cut the cocoa content of some products, though it has since reversed that decision.) Eventually, cocoa prices will normalize. Investors, however, have treated the stock as if cocoa prices will remain inflated forever. Even in that situation, costs would get passed on to consumers over time. Chocolate is way too popular for people to simply stop eating it. So one way or another, Hershey is likely to return to growth, making now a good time to buy in. Hershey’s forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was recently 18, below its five-year average of 24, suggesting an undervalued stock. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Hershey.)

— distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication