Dealmakers: Notable commercial real estate transactions — July-September 2026

Each quarter, in conjunction with our Commercial Real Estate issue, Upstate Business Journal publishes notable commercial real estate transactions across the Upstate. For possible inclusion, submit information to dealmakers@communityjournals.com.

Transactions need to be from the most recent quarter and include all pertinent information: seller or lessor name; square footage or acreage; property address (with city); and buyer/lessee name. Please send one email/document from each company with all transactions listed. For the Feb. 5, 2027, CRE issue, Dealmakers are due Dec. 18. Not all submissions will be published.



ALINE CAPITAL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: JD Lehman, Jack Taylor and Aline’s Capital Markets Team represented the buyer in an acquisition loan for a 40,000-square-foot office portfolio in Greenville and Charleston.

Sam Faulkenberry and Matthew Childers represented the tenant in leasing 24,000 square feet on Southport Drive in Spartanburg .

and represented the tenant in leasing on . Alex Willer and John Drummond represented the seller in selling a 55+ site manufactured housing community in Easley.

and represented the seller in selling manufactured housing community in Easley. JD Lehman , Jack Taylor and Aline’s Capital Markets Team represented the buyer in a construction take-out loan for a 55,000-square-foot retail property in Greenville.

, and represented the buyer in a construction take-out loan for a retail property in Greenville. Sam Faulkenberry and Matthew Childers represented the landlord in leasing 12,000 square feet off of Whitehorse Road in Greenville .

and represented the landlord in leasing off of . JD Lehman , Jack Taylor and Aline’s Capital Markets Team represented the buyer in an acquisition loan for a newly constructed 13,583-square-foot daycare facility in Greenville .

, and represented the buyer in an acquisition loan for a newly constructed daycare facility in . Sam Faulkenberry and Matthew Childers represented the landlord in leasing 1,650 square feet on Whitehorse Road in Greenville .

and represented the landlord in leasing on . Sam Faulkenberry and Matthew Childers represented the landlord in leasing 1,200 square feet on Rutherford Road in Greenville.

AVISON YOUNG ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Rob Howell, Gary Lyons and Woodson Hunter represented the seller, Timberland Holding Co. LLC, in selling 84,550 square feet at 200 Industrial Drive, Greenville, to the buyer, Kevin G Whitaker.

James McKay , Harris Houser , Will Hannah and Ned Reynolds represented the seller, FCS BCBS Greenville SC LLC, in selling 9,668 square feet at 701 Congaree Road, Greenville , to the buyer, 14 Crystal LLC.

, , and represented the seller, FCS BCBS Greenville SC LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, 14 Crystal LLC. James McKay , Harris Houser , Ned Reynolds and Will Hannah represented the seller, FCS BCBS Simpsonville SC LLC, in selling 7,800 square feet on 0.90 acres at 35 Ray E Talley Court, Simpsonville , to the buyer, Vinea Properties LLC.

, , and represented the seller, FCS BCBS Simpsonville SC LLC, in selling on at , to the buyer, Vinea Properties LLC. James McKay , Harris Houser , Ned Reynolds and Will Hannah represented the landlord, GSP 1007 Greenville LLC, in leasing 5,991 square feet at 20 Liberty Lane, Greenville , to the tenant, KOR4 Elite Fitness.

, , and represented the landlord, GSP 1007 Greenville LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, KOR4 Elite Fitness. Ned Reynolds and Will Hannah represented the landlord, Piedmont Center Holding LLC, in leasing 3,309 square feet at 33 Villa Road, Greenville , to the tenant, State of South Carolina.

and represented the landlord, Piedmont Center Holding LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, State of South Carolina. Gary Lyons , Rob Howell and Woodson Hunter represented the tenant, Modern Mobile LLC, in leasing 11,102 square feet at 4425 N. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg , from the landlord, 4425 Blackstock LLC.

, and represented the tenant, Modern Mobile LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, 4425 Blackstock LLC. James McKay and Harris Houser represented the buyer, Integrity Contracting Solutions, in purchasing 1,131 square feet at 111 W. Crawford St., Landrum , from the sellers, Devin and Taylor Horton.

and represented the buyer, Integrity Contracting Solutions, in purchasing at , from the sellers, Devin and Taylor Horton. Will Hannah and Ned Reynolds represented the tenant in leasing 3,612 square feet at 223 Cooper Lane, Easley , from the landlord, BRI Cooper Lane LLC.

and represented the tenant in leasing at , from the landlord, BRI Cooper Lane LLC. Ned Reynolds and Will Hannah represented the landlord, TBR Greenville Lofts Property Owner LLC, in leasing 1,253 square feet at 201 Smythe St., Greenville , to the tenant, ID Studio Interiors LLC.

and represented the landlord, TBR Greenville Lofts Property Owner LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, ID Studio Interiors LLC. Harris Houser and James McKay represented the buyer, Integrity Contracting Solutions, in purchasing 0.26 acres on West Crawford Street in Landrum , from the seller, Deborah Bradner.

and represented the buyer, Integrity Contracting Solutions, in purchasing on , from the seller, Deborah Bradner. Will Hannah and Ned Reynolds represented the landlord, Schon Designs LLC, in leasing 1,235 square feet at 102 Commons Blvd., Piedmont , to the tenant, Daylily Home Care.

and represented the landlord, Schon Designs LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Daylily Home Care. Will Hannah and Ned Reynolds represented the landlord, Stone Avenue Associates LLC, in leasing 156 square feet at 217 E. Stone Ave., Greenville, to the tenant, Love This Little City LLC.

BROADSTREET PARTNERS ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Greer Layne, John Parker and Miller Jones represented the landlord in leasing 18,000 square feet of industrial space at 1411 A&B Piedmont Highway, Piedmont.

Greer Layne , John Parker and Miller Jones represented the tenant in leasing 21,000 square feet of industrial space at 142 Grace Drive, Easley .

, and represented the tenant in leasing of industrial space at . Greer Layne and Miller Jones represented the tenant in leasing 2,075 square feet of office space at 312 S. Main St., Simpsonville .

and represented the tenant in leasing of office space at . Greer Layne represented the tenant in leasing 5,676 square feet of office space at 25 E. Court St., Greenville.

CBRE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Campbell Lewis and Marucs Cornelius represented the seller in selling a property at 2536 Chesnee Highway, Spartanburg.

Charles Gouch represented the buyer in purchasing Independence Corporate Park in Greenville .

represented the buyer in purchasing . Campbell Lewis and Marucs Cornelius represented the tenant in a lease extension with the landlord for 348,260 square feet at 110 Exchange Logistics Park Drive, Piedmont .

and represented the tenant in a lease extension with the landlord for at . Trey Pennington , Jeff Benedict and Tripp Speaks represented the buyer in purchasing 140 acres at Highway 290 and Highway 221 in Moore .

, and represented the buyer in purchasing at . Rhett Craig , Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodso n represented the seller in selling a property at 48 Brookfield Oaks Drive, Greenville .

, , and n represented the seller in selling a property at . Trey Pennington , Jeff Benedict and Tripp Speaks represented the landlord and the tenant in a lease renewal for 81,120 square feet at 2000 Nazareth Church Road, Spartanburg .

, and represented the landlord and the tenant in a lease renewal for at . Charles Gouch represented the tenant leasing 7,983 square feet at Two Liberty Square, 75 Beattie Place, Greenville , from the landlord. Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord.

represented the tenant leasing at , from the landlord. and represented the landlord. Trey Pennington , Jeff Benedict and Tripp Speaks represented the landlord in a lease renewal for 100,464 square feet at 130 Monroe Drive, Simpsonville .

, and represented the landlord in a lease renewal for at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 5,738 square feet at Park 37, 700 Executive Center Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the Landlord in leasing 5,800 square feet at Park 37, 700 Executive Center Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the Landlord in leasing at . Trey Pennington , Jeff Benedict and Tripp Speaks represented the landlord and tenant in a lease renewal for 54,637 square feet at 130 Monroe Drive, Simpsonville .

, and represented the landlord and tenant in a lease renewal for at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 4,637 square feet at 15 Brendan Way, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Blaine Hart represented the tenant in leasing 6,120 square feet at 131 Commonwealth Drive, Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing at . Charles Gouch represented the tenant in leasing 4,343 square feet at Park 37, 700 Executive Center Drive, Greenville , from the landlord. Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord.

represented the tenant in leasing at , from the landlord. and represented the landlord. Tripp Speaks and Jeff Benedict represented the buyer in purchasing a property at 105 Metro Court, Anderson .

and represented the buyer in purchasing a property at . Campbell Lewis and Marcus Cornelius represented the tenant in leasing 14,960 square feet at 57 Pelham Davis Circle, Greenville .

and represented the tenant in leasing at . Brittany Farrar represented the tenant in leasing 2,926 square feet at 101 N. Main St., Greenville , from the landlord. Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord.

represented the tenant in leasing at , from the landlord. , and represented the landlord. Charles Gouch represented the tenant in leasing 8,553 square feet at Park 37, 200 Executive Center Drive, Greenville , from the landlord. Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord.

represented the tenant in leasing at , from the landlord. and represented the landlord. Blaine Hart represented the tenant in leasing 6,946 square feet at 131 Commonwealth Drive, Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing at . Blaine Hart represented the tenant in leasing 6,843 square feet at 131 Commonwealth Drive, Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing at . Charles Gouch represented the tenant in leasing 11,250 square feet at 1041 E Butler Road, Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing at . Blaine Hart represented the tenant in leasing 3,351 square feet at 131 Commonwealth Drive, Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing at . Shelby Dodson represented the tenant in leasing 4,657 square feet at 1 Augusta St., Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 2,645 square feet at Park 37, 750 Executive Center Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 2,488 square feet at Park 37, 700 Executive Center Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Campbell Lewis and Marcus Cornelius represented the tenant in a lease renewal with the landlord for 32,000 square feet at 118 Commerce Circle East, Greenwood .

and represented the tenant in a lease renewal with the landlord for at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 4,488 square feet at 1 Marcus Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch represented the sublandlord in subleasing 2,083 square feet at 100 W. Washington St., Greenville .

represented the sublandlord in subleasing at . Blaine Hart represented the tenant in leasing 3,301 square feet at 131 Commonwealth Drive, Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing at . Campbell Lewis and Marcus Cornelius represented the tenant in a lease renewal with the landlord for 26,100 square feet at 141 Industrial Drive, Greenwood .

and represented the tenant in a lease renewal with the landlord for at . Blaine Hart represented the tenant in leasing 1,741 square feet at 131 Commonwealth Drive, Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing at . Charles Gouch represented the tenant in leasing 5,186 square feet at 15 S. Main St., Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 1,848 square feet at Harbinger, 777 Lowndes Hill Road, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the Landlord in leasing 1,603 square feet at 101 N. Main St., Greenville .

, and represented the Landlord in leasing at . Campbell Lewis and Marcus Cornelius represented the tenant in leasing 3,000 square feet at 1018 S. Batesville Road, Greer .

and represented the tenant in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 1,136 square feet at 300 N. Main St., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Tripp Sellers represented the seller in selling 1.49 acres at 104 Twin Magnolia Drive, Greer .

represented the seller in selling at . Campbell Lewis and Marcus Cornelius represented the tenant in a lease renewal with the landlord for 8,750 square feet at 143 Industrial Drive, Greenwood .

and represented the tenant in a lease renewal with the landlord for at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 1,680 square feet at 101 N. Main St., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 1,986 square feet at 101 N. Main St., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Brittany Farrar represented the tenant in leasing 1,379 square feet at 841 E. Main St., Spartanburg .

represented the tenant in leasing at . Campbell Lewis and Marcus Cornelius represented the tenant in leasing 12,000 square feet at 10 Hudson Drive, Spartanburg .

and represented the tenant in leasing at . Rhett Craig represented the tenant in leasing 2,933 square feet at 36 S. Main St., Travelers Rest.

COLLIERS | SOUTH CAROLINA ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Dillon Swayngim, Brockton Hall, Garrett Scott and John Montgomery represented the tenant, ORBIS RPM, in leasing 70,200 square feet of industrial space at 161 International Park Drive, Spartanburg.

Greyson Furnas represented the seller, Project R.E.S.T, in selling a 23,515-square-foot office warehouse building at 236 Union St., Spartanburg , to the buyer, JACS Capital Partners.

represented the seller, Project R.E.S.T, in selling a office warehouse building at , to the buyer, JACS Capital Partners. Bailey Tollison , Max Feild and Taylor Allen represented the tenant, Towne Bank, in leasing 10,500 square feet of office space at 501 River St., Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Towne Bank, in leasing of office space at . Bailey Tollison , Max Feild and Taylor Allen represented the tenant, Clear Touch Interactive, in leasing 10,000 square feet of office space at 1095 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Clear Touch Interactive, in leasing of office space at . Drake Scott represented the tenant, A&M Industrial Inc., in leasing 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 251 Inglesby Parkway, Duncan .

represented the tenant, A&M Industrial Inc., in leasing of industrial space at . Frank Hammond represented the seller, God’s Way Church, in selling a 15,577-square-foot building at 1769 Keeler Mill Road, Travelers Rest , to the buyer, Upcountry Community Church.

represented the seller, God’s Way Church, in selling a building at , to the buyer, Upcountry Community Church. Brockton Hall , Dillon Swayngim , Garrett Scott and John Montgomery represented the landlord, Upstate Trade Center Property Owner, in leasing 42,120 square feet of industrial space at 1172 Bracken Road, Piedmont , to the tenant, BFS Operations.

, , and represented the landlord, Upstate Trade Center Property Owner, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, BFS Operations. Garrison Smith , Josh Seibert and Scott Burgess represented the landlord, DMOF3, in leasing 13,813 square feet of retail space at 6414 State Park Road, Travelers Rest , to the tenant, TMC Holdings.

, and represented the landlord, DMOF3, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, TMC Holdings. Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, 504 Rhett, in leasing 4,020 square feet of office space at 504 Rhett St., Greenville , to the tenant, GLS Solutions. Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, 504 Rhett, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, GLS Solutions. and represented the tenant. Garrison Smith , Josh Seibert , Scott Burgess and Zane Landwerlen represented the landlord, SJF Thornblade, in leasing 1,200 square feet of retail space at 423 The Parkway, Greer , to the tenant, Rise & Roast.

, , and represented the landlord, SJF Thornblade, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Rise & Roast. Garrison Smith , Josh Seibert , Scott Burgess and Zane Landwerlen represented the landlord, Greer LBJ, in leasing 1,200 square feet of retail space at 420 The Parkway, Greer , to the tenant, Good to Go Greenville.

, , and represented the landlord, Greer LBJ, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Good to Go Greenville. Greyson Furnas represented the landlord, Startex Mill, in leasing 2,886 square feet of retail space at 23 N. Main St., Wellford , to the tenant, Hill House Social.

represented the landlord, Startex Mill, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Hill House Social. Bailey Tollison , Max Feild and Taylor Allen represented the tenant, Infinite Strategy Group, in leasing 1,848 square feet of office space at 777 Lowndes Hill Road, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Infinite Strategy Group, in leasing of office space at . Greyson Furnas represented the tenant, Haley Crawford Consulting, in leasing 620 square feet of office space at 157 Hall St., Spartanburg .

represented the tenant, Haley Crawford Consulting, in leasing of office space at . Bailey Tollison , Max Feild and Taylor Allen represented the tenant, O’Kelley & Sorohan Attorneys at Law, in leasing 4,000 square feet at 22 Mills Ave., Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, O’Kelley & Sorohan Attorneys at Law, in leasing at . Bailey Tollison , Max Feild and Taylor Allen represented the landlord, CAPROCQ GREENVILLE, in leasing 5,186 square feet of office space at 15 S. Main St., Greenville , to the tenant, Zipit Wireless.

, and represented the landlord, CAPROCQ GREENVILLE, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Zipit Wireless. Greyson Furnas represented the landlord, Converse MT, in leasing 4,393 square feet of retail space at 551 E. Main St., Spartanburg , to the tenant, Roper Music.

represented the landlord, Converse MT, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Roper Music. Frank Hammond represented the seller, Spire Development, in selling 26.62 acres at 100 Ryobi Drive, Anderson , to the buyer, Stillwater Land Co.

represented the seller, Spire Development, in selling at , to the buyer, Stillwater Land Co. Garrison Smith , Josh Seibert , Scott Burgess and Zane Landwerlen represented the buyer, Safrit Properties, in purchasing 11.62 acres at 5831 Reidville Road, Moore .

, , and represented the buyer, Safrit Properties, in purchasing at . Bailey Tollison , Max Feild and Taylor Allen represented the buyer, The National Christian College Athletic Association, in purchasing a 3,700-square-foot office building at 1200 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the buyer, The National Christian College Athletic Association, in purchasing a office building at . Frank Hammond represented the seller, HR Phillips Family, in selling 4.64 acres at 8095 Augusta Road, Piedmont , to the buyer, PrivCap Piedmont Retail Holding.

represented the seller, HR Phillips Family, in selling at , to the buyer, PrivCap Piedmont Retail Holding. Bailey Tollison , Max Feild and Taylor Allen represented the buyer, 14 Crystal and ETAL LCN Properties, in purchasing a 4,000-square-foot office building at 701 Congaree Road, Greenville .

, and represented the buyer, 14 Crystal and ETAL LCN Properties, in purchasing a office building at . Garrison Smith , Josh Seibert , Scott Burgess and Zane Landwerlen represented the buyer, 2812 North Main Street, in purchasing 5,000 square feet of retail space at 2812 N. Main St., Anderson .

, , and represented the buyer, 2812 North Main Street, in purchasing of retail space at . Garrison Smith , Josh Seibert and Scott Burgess represented the seller, Hardee’s Restaurant, in selling a 2,816-square-foot restaurant building at 1213 Woodruff Road, Greenville , to the buyer, Open Flame.

, and represented the seller, Hardee’s Restaurant, in selling a restaurant building at , to the buyer, Open Flame. Garrison Smith , Josh Seibert , Scott Burgess and Zane Landwerlen represented the seller, Wells Fargo Bank, in selling a 3,509-square-foot retail building at 500 N. Main St., Mauldin , to the buyer, Founder Federal Credit Union.

, , and represented the seller, Wells Fargo Bank, in selling a retail building at , to the buyer, Founder Federal Credit Union. Bailey Tollison , Max Feild and Taylor Allen represented the landlord, 504 Rhett, in leasing 2,456 square feet of office space at 504 Rhett St., Greenville , to the tenant, Bridge Corporate Solutions.

, and represented the landlord, 504 Rhett, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Bridge Corporate Solutions. Greyson Furnas represented the tenant, Moka & Co., in leasing 2,456 square feet of retail space at 2190 Southport Road, Spartanburg .

represented the tenant, Moka & Co., in leasing of retail space at . Dillon Swayngim , Brockton Hall , Garrett Scott and John Montgomery represented the buyer, Revman Industries, in purchasing a 431,460-square-foot industrial building at 805 Namesake Road, Duncan .

, , and represented the buyer, Revman Industries, in purchasing a industrial building at . Brockton Hall , Dillon Swayngim , Garrett Scott and John Montgomery represented the landlord, STAG Industrial Holdings, and the tenant, Vayan Group, in leasing 72,900 square feet of industrial space at 452 Casual Drive, Spartanburg .

, , and represented the landlord, STAG Industrial Holdings, and the tenant, Vayan Group, in leasing of industrial space at . Garrett Scott , Brockton Hall , John Montgomery and Dillon Swayngim represented the landlord, NP BGO Spartanburg Commerce Center, in leasing 1,009,637 square feet of industrial space at 7039 Spartan Enterprise Drive, Spartanburg , to the tenant, Excel Inc. DBA DHL Supply Chain.

, , and represented the landlord, NP BGO Spartanburg Commerce Center, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, Excel Inc. DBA DHL Supply Chain. Kevin Pogue represented the buyer, B2S Properties, in purchasing a 20,000-square-foot industrial building at 6724 Highway 221, Moore .

represented the buyer, B2S Properties, in purchasing a industrial building at . John Montgomery , Brockton Hall , Dillon Swayngim and Garrett Scott represented the seller, Hunt Midwest Real Estate Development, in selling a 476,280-square-foot industrial building at 1090 Fort Prince Blvd., Wellford , to the buyer, Hounen Solar America.

, , and represented the seller, Hunt Midwest Real Estate Development, in selling a industrial building at , to the buyer, Hounen Solar America. Dillon Swayngim , Garrett Scott and John Montgomery and Brockton Hall represented the tenant, CNC Associates NY, in leasing 109,200 square feet of industrial space at 2000 Nazareth Church Road, Spartanburg .

, and and represented the tenant, CNC Associates NY, in leasing of industrial space at . Garrett Scott , John Montgomery , Brockton Hall and Dillon Swayngim represented the tenant, Excel, in leasing 131,615 square feet of industrial space at 16901 Poplar Drive Extension, Greer .

, , and represented the tenant, Excel, in leasing of industrial space at . Dillon Swayngim , Garrett Scott , Brockton Hall and John Montgomery represented the landlord, EastGroup Properties, in leasing 30,510 square feet of industrial space at 164 Tyger River Drive, Duncan , to the tenant, CAPE North America.

, , and represented the landlord, EastGroup Properties, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, CAPE North America. Kevin Pogue represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing 67,222 square feet of industrial space at 201 Forrester Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, GS Operating.

represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, GS Operating. Kevin Pogue represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing 19,200 square feet of industrial space at 201 Forrester Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, Rexel USA.

represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, Rexel USA. Kevin Pogue represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing 22,144 square feet of industrial space at 201 Forrester Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, Rexel USA.

represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, Rexel USA. Kevin Pogue represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing 60,800 square feet of industrial space at 201 Forrester Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, GE Gas Turbine.

represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, GE Gas Turbine. Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the landlord, Kingdom Builders Properties, in leasing 13,014 square feet of office space at 1655 E. Greenville St., Anderson , to the tenant, Medicus Eye Group PA.

, and represented the landlord, Kingdom Builders Properties, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Medicus Eye Group PA. Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the tenant, Psychiatry Clinic of Greenville, in leasing 2,150 square feet of office space at 3441 Pelham Road, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Psychiatry Clinic of Greenville, in leasing of office space at . Bailey Tollison represented the tenant, E Perry Edwards, in leasing 1,540 square feet of office space at 245 E. Broad St., Greenville , from the landlord, Cavanaugh & Thickens. Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, E Perry Edwards, in leasing of office space at , from the landlord, Cavanaugh & Thickens. and represented the landlord. Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the tenant, Geosyntec Consultants, in leasing 4,656 square feet of office space at 201 E. McBee Ave., Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Geosyntec Consultants, in leasing of office space at . Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the landlord, SW Properties, in leasing 5,950 square feet of office space at 317 The Parkway, Greer , to the tenant, Eye Health America.

, and represented the landlord, SW Properties, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Eye Health America. Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the tenant, Convergent Technologies, in leasing 6,400 square feet of office space at 297 Garlington Road, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Convergent Technologies, in leasing of office space at . Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the landlord, Kingdom Builders Properties, in leasing 4,211 square feet of office space at 1655 E. Greenville St., Greenville , to the tenant, Retina Consultants.

, and represented the landlord, Kingdom Builders Properties, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Retina Consultants. Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the landlord, Lonesome Dove Holdings, in selling a 5,288-square-foot office building at 9 Washington Park, Greenville , to the tenant, Vinea Properties.

, and represented the landlord, Lonesome Dove Holdings, in selling a office building at , to the tenant, Vinea Properties. Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the tenant, Community Brain Lab, in leasing 1,917 square feet of office space at 25 Woods Lake Road, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Community Brain Lab, in leasing of office space at . Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the tenant, TEP OpCo, in leasing 8,400 square feet of flex space at 125 Sunbelt Court, Greer .

, and represented the tenant, TEP OpCo, in leasing of flex space at . Frank Hammond represented the buyer, Dwight Smith, in purchasing a 2,100-square-foot office space at 215 N. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville .

represented the buyer, Dwight Smith, in purchasing a office space at . Frank Hammond represented the seller, Michael Scott Properties, in selling a 12,000-square-foot office building at 1431 Highway 101, Greer , to the buyer, Palmetto Services Properties.

represented the seller, Michael Scott Properties, in selling a office building at , to the buyer, Palmetto Services Properties. Taylor Allen , Bailey Tollison and Max Feild represented the landlord, Caprocq Greenville, in leasing 1,577 square feet of office space at 15 S. Main St., Greenville , to the tenant, Garrard Construction Group.

, and represented the landlord, Caprocq Greenville, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Garrard Construction Group. Taylor Allen , Bailey Tollison and Max Feild represented the landlord, Caprocq Greenville, in leasing 3,332 square feet of office space at 15 S. Main St., Greenville , to the tenant, Cushman & Wakefield.

, and represented the landlord, Caprocq Greenville, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Cushman & Wakefield. Taylor Allen , Bailey Tollison and Max Feild represented the tenant, Carter Bank and Trust, in leasing 2,404 square feet of office space at 301 N. Main St., Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Carter Bank and Trust, in leasing of office space at . Taylor Allen , Bailey Tollison and Max Feild represented the buyer, The Buddy Center, in purchasing 3,500 square feet of office space at 310 Mills Ave., Greenville .

, and represented the buyer, The Buddy Center, in purchasing of office space at . Taylor Allen , Bailey Tollison , Max Feild , Scott Burgess , Josh Seibert , Zane Landwerlen and Garrison Smith represented the seller, Caprocq Greenville, in selling 5,154 square feet of office space at 15 S. Main St., Greenville , to the buyer, Oxford Capital Partners.

, , , , , and represented the seller, Caprocq Greenville, in selling of office space at , to the buyer, Oxford Capital Partners. Garrison Smith , Josh Seibert , Scott Burgess and Zane Landwerlen represented the landlord, Southern Development Corp. of Greenville, in leasing 13,266 square feet of retail space at 2110 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville , to the tenant, Galls Workwear.

, , and represented the landlord, Southern Development Corp. of Greenville, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Galls Workwear. Josh Seibert and Scott Burgess represented the landlord, GG REIF 1 Town N Country, in leasing an outparcel at 6101 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley , to the tenant, Brew Culture.

and represented the landlord, GG REIF 1 Town N Country, in leasing an outparcel at , to the tenant, Brew Culture. Garrison Smith , Josh Seibert , Scott Burgess and Zane Landwerlen represented the seller, Clinton BK Ventures, in selling a 2,360-square-foot retail building in Clinton.

, , and represented the seller, Clinton BK Ventures, in selling a retail building in Clinton. Garrison Smith , Josh Seibert , Scott Burgess and Zane Landwerlen represented the landlord, Woodruff 1467, in leasing 1,020 square feet of retail space at 1467 Woodruff Road, Greenville , to the tenant, UBIF Atlanta Co.

, , and represented the landlord, Woodruff 1467, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, UBIF Atlanta Co. Greyson Furnas represented the landlords, Constantine and Nick Bakaes, in leasing 1,050 square feet of retail space at 110 Rainbow Lake Road, Boiling Springs , to the tenant, Liberty Tax.

represented the landlords, Constantine and Nick Bakaes, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Liberty Tax. Greyson Furnas represented the landlords, Constantine and Nick Bakaes, in leasing 1,050 square feet of retail space at 110 Rainbow Lake Road, Boiling Springs , to the tenant, Vailantsina Nativaika.

represented the landlords, Constantine and Nick Bakaes, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Vailantsina Nativaika. Frank Hammond represented the seller, TAM, in selling 4.25 acres at 1425 W. Butler Road, Mauldin , to the buyer, MetroConnects.

represented the seller, TAM, in selling at , to the buyer, MetroConnects. Garrison Smith , Josh Seibert , Scott Burgess and Zane Landwerlen represented the seller, 7-Eleven, in selling 0.97 acres at 1710 E. Greenville St., Anderson .

, , and represented the seller, 7-Eleven, in selling at . Frank Hammond represented the seller, Brunelle Properties, in selling 0.03 acres at 720 Church St., Greenville , to the buyer, Stanley Martin Homes.

represented the seller, Brunelle Properties, in selling at , to the buyer, Stanley Martin Homes. Greyson Furnas represented the seller, Indiana Wesleyan University, in selling 10.12 acres at 622 White Crest Way, Pickens, to the buyer, Mark Resnick.

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Kyle Berdugo, Kacie Jackson, Elliott Fayssoux and Drew Walters represented the landlord, a subsidiary of STAG Industrial Inc., in a lease renewal with the tenant for 207,042 square feet at 103 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville.

Drew Walters represented the tenant, Azuma Leasing, in leasing 1,680 square feet at 1035 Park West Blvd., Greenville .

represented the tenant, Azuma Leasing, in leasing at . Kyle Berdugo , Kacie Jackson , Elliott Fayssoux , Matt Treble and Drew Walters represented the tenant, Logisticus Projects Group LLC, in leasing 225,351 square feet at 648 Wilson Street, Chester .

, , , and represented the tenant, Logisticus Projects Group LLC, in leasing at . Kyle Berdugo , Kacie Jackson , Elliott Fayssoux and Drew Walters represented the tenant, Logisticus Projects Group LLC, in leasing 189,830 square feet at 28966 Highway 76 E., Clinton .

, , and represented the tenant, Logisticus Projects Group LLC, in leasing at . Kyle Berdugo and Laura Harmon represented the tenant, Jedson Engineering Inc., in leasing 5,738 square feet at 700 Executive Center Drive, Greenville .

and represented the tenant, Jedson Engineering Inc., in leasing at . Kyle Berdugo represented the subtenant in leasing 38,573 square feet at 701 Millennium Blvd., Greenville .

represented the subtenant in leasing at . Laura Harmon and Kyle Berdugo represented the landlord, Greenville Main Street Office LLC, in leasing 29,500 square feet at 220 N. Main St., Greenville.

FLAGSHIP COMMERCIAL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Benji Smith represented the buyer in purchasing 2.39 acres at 2089 Woodruff Road, Greenville, and 0.52 acres on Vaughn Road in Greenville.

Glenn Young represented the tenant, Momo’s Sushi & More LLC, in leasing 2,500 square feet of restaurant space in Suduth Farms Retail Center on South Highway 14 in Greer .

represented the tenant, Momo’s Sushi & More LLC, in leasing of restaurant space in . Benji Smith represented the landlord in leasing a 5,000-square-foot medical office space at 127 Halton Village Circle, Suite A, Greenville , to the tenant, Allure Medical.

represented the landlord in leasing a medical office space at , to the tenant, Allure Medical. Bart Coleman , Boomer Coleman and Benji Smith represented the tenant, The Dream Center, in leasing 23,500 square feet of retail space at 3106 N. Main St., Suite 190, Anderson .

, and represented the tenant, The Dream Center, in leasing of retail space at . Benji Smith represented the landlord in leasing a 5,280-square-foot medical office building at 420 The Parkway, Building C, Greer .

represented the landlord in leasing a medical office building at . Glenn Young represented the buyer in purchasing two office buildings at 326 and 330 E. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg .

represented the buyer in purchasing at . Jeremiah Phillips represented the tenant, B Mindful Upstate Counseling LLC, in leasing a 4,000-square-foot office building at 1313 A Miller Road, Greenville .

represented the tenant, B Mindful Upstate Counseling LLC, in leasing a office building at . Benji Smith represented the landlord in leasing a 4,128-square-foot office building at 136 Milestone Way, Greenville , to the tenant, Reedy River Wellness LLC.

represented the landlord in leasing a office building at , to the tenant, Reedy River Wellness LLC. Benji Smith represented the landlord in leasing 2,250 square feet of office space at 420 The Parkway, Suite K, Greer .

represented the landlord in leasing of office space at . Benji Smith represented the seller in selling a 4,000-square-foot flex building at 2211 Rutherford Road, Taylors .

represented the seller in selling a flex building at . Jeremiah Phillips represented the landlord in leasing 3,400 square feet of office space at 4200 E North St., Suite 14, Greenville .

represented the landlord in leasing of office space at . Glenn Young represented the tenant, Momo’s Sushi & More LLC, in leasing a 2,000-square-foot restaurant at 3303 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors .

represented the tenant, Momo’s Sushi & More LLC, in leasing a restaurant at . Glenn Young represented the landlord in leasing a retail space at 1013 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer .

represented the landlord in leasing a retail space at . Jeremiah Phillips represented the landlord in leasing an office suite at 106 Commons Blvd., Suite D, Piedmont .

represented the landlord in leasing an office suite at . Jim Brown represented the sublandlord in leasing an executive office suite at 330 Pelham Road, Building B, Suite 105, Greenville.

JOYNER COMMERCIAL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Michael Joseph and Matt Carter represented the seller, 1247 S Pleasantburg Dr Investors LLC, in selling 9,877 square feet on 0.51 acres at 1247-1251 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, to the buyer, GC&L LLC. Zach Hines of Spencer Hines represented the buyer.

Bryon Culbertson represented the landlord in leasing 1,536 square feet at 1140 E. Butler Road, Suite G, Greenville , to the tenant, Aura Vision and Optical LLC. Chris Farris of Carr Inc. represented the tenant.

represented the landlord in leasing at , to the tenant, Aura Vision and Optical LLC. of Carr Inc. represented the tenant. Tim Allender represented the tenant, Dream Furnishings & Electronics LLC, in leasing 4,500 square feet at 416 Haywood Road, Greenville , from the landlord. Geoff Bean of NAI Earle Furman represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, Dream Furnishings & Electronics LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord. of NAI Earle Furman represented the landlord. Adel Forsythe represented the tenant, R.O.Y. – Upstate Inc., in leasing 1,850 square feet at 319 Garlington Road, Suite A-5, Greenville , from the landlord. Justin Bentley of Lee & Associates represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, R.O.Y. – Upstate Inc., in leasing at , from the landlord. of Lee & Associates represented the landlord. Hope Tz Schmalzl represented the landlord in leasing 1,235 square feet at 1907 Laurens Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Daylight LLC.

represented the landlord in leasing at , to the tenant, Daylight LLC. Tim Allender represented the landlord in leasing 1,760 square feet at 916 W. Poinsett St., Greer , to the tenant, Studio 109.

represented the landlord in leasing at , to the tenant, Studio 109. Hope Tz Schmalzl represented the seller, Indigo Capital LLC, in selling 1.768 acres on Geer Highway in Travelers Rest , to the buyer, Adam Loius Whiting. Scott Zannin of Foothills Property Group represented the buyer.

represented the seller, Indigo Capital LLC, in selling on , to the buyer, Adam Loius Whiting. of Foothills Property Group represented the buyer. Hope Tz Schmalzl represented the sellers, Jimmy Mantekas and Magdaline Athas, in selling 2,513 square feet at 1803 Easley Bridge Road, Greenville , to the buyer, MBA 4 LLC. Trent Johnson of The Burgess Co. represented the buyer.

represented the sellers, Jimmy Mantekas and Magdaline Athas, in selling at , to the buyer, MBA 4 LLC. of The Burgess Co. represented the buyer. Hope Tz Schmalzl represented the seller, Carolina Medical Investors, in selling 1.818 acres at 12 Powderhorn Road, Simpsonville , to the buyer, Insignis Partners.

represented the seller, Carolina Medical Investors, in selling at , to the buyer, Insignis Partners. Liam Snyder and Frank Julian represented the seller, Jesse Couch, in selling 22,811 square feet on 3.78 acres at 187 Boone Creek Road, Salem , to the buyer, Alloy Assets LLC.

and represented the seller, Jesse Couch, in selling on at , to the buyer, Alloy Assets LLC. Timothy Cox represented the tenant, Susan McMakin, in leasing 3,428 square feet at 1801 Rutherford Road, Suite 111C, Greenville , from the landlord.

represented the tenant, Susan McMakin, in leasing at , from the landlord. Hope Tz Schmalzl represented the sellers, James Lalas and Maria Lalas, and the buyers, Lorna Cardenas and Bryce Granger, in selling 0.9 acres on Fairview Street in Fountain Inn .

represented the sellers, James Lalas and Maria Lalas, and the buyers, Lorna Cardenas and Bryce Granger, in selling on . Timothy Cox represented the buyers, James Bell and Meanleak Murry, in purchasing a property at 2143 Geer Highway, Travelers Rest , from the sellers, James Tankersley and Ryan Tankersley. Jana Candler of BHHS represented the sellers.

represented the buyers, James Bell and Meanleak Murry, in purchasing a property at , from the sellers, James Tankersley and Ryan Tankersley. of BHHS represented the sellers. Tim Allender represented the buyer, Virgo Carrilho, in purchasing 1.24 acres at 2329 Locust Hill Road, Greer, from the seller, George Wike Jr. Kirby Bridwell of Keller Williams represented the seller.

KDS CAINE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Harry Croxton represented the buyer, Copper Builders, in selling 0.911 acres within the Greenville County Square Development. Mark Masaschi.

Gary Kirby and Rickey Heaton represented the tenant, Huff Powell Bailey, in leasing a 6,006-square-foot Class A office space at Falls Park Place, 600 S. Main St., Suite 400, Greenville .

and represented the tenant, Huff Powell Bailey, in leasing a Class A office space at . Rickey Heaton represented the buyer, Vinea Capital, in purchasing a 7,880-square-foot office building at 35 Ray E. Talley Court, Simpsonville .

represented the buyer, Vinea Capital, in purchasing a office building at . Peter Brett and Michelle Brett represented the buyer, Luis Guzman, in purchasing a property at 1813 Laurens Road, Greenville , from the seller, Taco Boy LLC.

and represented the buyer, Luis Guzman, in purchasing a property at , from the seller, Taco Boy LLC. Mark Masaschi and Gary Kirby represented the landlord in leasing a property at 1624 E. Main St., Spartanburg .

and represented the landlord in leasing a property at . Rickey Heaton represented the buyer, Vinea Capital, in purchasing a 6,064-square-foot office building at 5 Hawthorne Park Court, Greenville .

represented the buyer, Vinea Capital, in purchasing a office building at . Michelle Brett and Pete Brett represented the buyer, SAO Realty Group, in purchasing a 10,000-square-foot flex building at 2 Opportunity Place, Greenville .

and represented the buyer, SAO Realty Group, in purchasing a flex building at . Harry Croxton and Cox represented the landlord, Culinary Facilities of Georgia LLC, in leasing 15,942 square feet at 6040 Ponders Court, Greenville , to the tenant. Gary Kirby represented the tenant.

and represented the landlord, Culinary Facilities of Georgia LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant. represented the tenant. Gary Kirby represented the seller in selling 169 acres at 1089 Church St., Laurens .

represented the seller in selling at . Gary Kirby and Rickey Heaton represented the seller in selling 2.7 acres at 2089 Woodruff Road, Greenville.

KLUE REAL ESTATE ADVISORS ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Jason Klue represented the seller, Richard Beaty, in selling 4.8 acres at 1637 Duncan Reidville Road, Duncan, to the buyer, Solstice Ventures LLC.

Chris Schweighart represented the tenant, AGS Investments LLC, in leasing a 4,676-square-foot warehouse space at 1801 Rutherford Road, Building 10, Greenville , from the landlord, UCP Heddle Greenville LLC.

represented the tenant, AGS Investments LLC, in leasing a warehouse space at , from the landlord, UCP Heddle Greenville LLC. Lisa S. Williams represented the landlord, MSNSAI LLC, in leasing 1,300 square feet at 2603 N. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, West Coast Barber Shop.

represented the landlord, MSNSAI LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, West Coast Barber Shop. Jason Klue represented the seller in selling an 18,000-square-foot building at 2331 Laurens Road, Greenville , to the buyer, Laurens & Haywood LLC.

represented the seller in selling an building at , to the buyer, Laurens & Haywood LLC. Lisa S. Williams represented the landlord, Real Estate Partners LLC, in leasing 20,000 square feet at 45 Freedom Court, Greer , to the tenant, Valuflors.

represented the landlord, Real Estate Partners LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Valuflors. Jason Klue represented the tenant, Big Rig Solutions, in leasing 3.4 acres at 1275 Woods Chapel Road, Duncan, from the landlord, Woods Chapel Road LLC.

LEE & ASSOCIATES ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Eric Scardo and Matt Roos represented the tenant, Everline Transit Inc., in leasing 312,805 square feet at 120 Orion St., Greenville, from the landlord, Warehouse Services Inc.

Randall Bentley , Micah Williams and Whit Traweek represented the landlord, DTJM LLC, in leasing 125,000 square feet at 230 Masters Blvd., Anderson , to the tenant, OpMobility.

, and represented the landlord, DTJM LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, OpMobility. Andrew Harrill , Jordan Skellie and Payton Drake represented the buyer, Greenleaf Capital Partners LLC, in purchasing 88,650 square feet at 2706 White Horse Road, Greenville , from the seller, Parliament Acquisitions LLC. Eric Scardo represented the seller.

, and represented the buyer, Greenleaf Capital Partners LLC, in purchasing at , from the seller, Parliament Acquisitions LLC. represented the seller. Elledge Willis represented the landlord, Global Supply Bonded Warehouse LLC, in leasing 100,000 square feet at 1685 Price House Road, Roebuck , to the tenant, Vanguard National Trailer Corp.

represented the landlord, Global Supply Bonded Warehouse LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Vanguard National Trailer Corp. Darath Mackie and Chris Schwab represented the Tenant, 4 Mustangs Pickleball LLC, in leasing 36,162 square feet at 205 W. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg , from the landlord, Westgate Carolina Realty LLC.

and represented the Tenant, 4 Mustangs Pickleball LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, Westgate Carolina Realty LLC. Matt Roos represented the seller, Taylor/Horry Properties LLC, in selling 6,800 square feet at 440 Southport Commerce Blvd., Spartanburg , to the buyer, HK Family Holdings LLC.

represented the seller, Taylor/Horry Properties LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, HK Family Holdings LLC. Elledge Willis represented the seller, Secret Property 1 LLC, in selling 18,000 square feet at 1017 Powdersville Road, Easley , to the buyer, Mixson Properties LLC.

represented the seller, Secret Property 1 LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, Mixson Properties LLC. Micah Williams , Randall Bentley and Whit Traweek represented the tenant, Gulf of America Logistics LLC, in leasing 92,400 square feet at 212 National Ave., Spartanburg , from the landlord, Novara Realty LLC.

, and represented the tenant, Gulf of America Logistics LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, Novara Realty LLC. Micah Williams , Randall Bentley and Whit Traweek represented the seller, TILIO LLC, in selling 10,500 square feet at 407 River Heights Circle, Anderson , to the buyer, JS Holdings & Co LLC.

, and represented the seller, TILIO LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, JS Holdings & Co LLC. Kevin Bentley and Justin Bentley represented the seller, KAWAC LLC, in selling 7,500 square feet at 105 Metro Drive, Anderson , to the buyer, Pennington Real Estate LLC.

and represented the seller, KAWAC LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, Pennington Real Estate LLC. Randall Bentley , Micah Williams and Whit Traweek represented the landlord, Binkley Enterprises LLC, in leasing 14,960 square feet at 57 Pelham Davis Circle, Greenville , to the tenant, LeafFilter North LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Binkley Enterprises LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, LeafFilter North LLC. Darath Mackie , Chris Schwab and Micah Williams represented the seller, Trupat2 LLC, in selling 2,537 square feet at 296 E. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg , to the buyer, Lemarr Enterprises LLC.

, and represented the seller, Trupat2 LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, Lemarr Enterprises LLC. Randall Bentley , Micah Williams and Whit Traweek represented the landlord, Holly Oak Chemical, in leasing 70,970 square feet at 400 S. Main St., Fountain Inn , to the tenant, Sunny Days Entertainment LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Holly Oak Chemical, in leasing at , to the tenant, Sunny Days Entertainment LLC. Randall Bentley , Micah Williams and Whit Traweek represented the landlord, ABC Capital LLC, in leasing 25,600 square feet at 11 Forrester Drive, Mauldin , to the tenant, Package Concepts & Materials.

, and represented the landlord, ABC Capital LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Package Concepts & Materials. Kevin Bentley and Justin Bentley represented the tenant, Stren-Flex LLC, in leasing 9,388 square feet at 126 Corporate Drive, Simpsonville , from the landlord, Peter and Martha LLC. Randall Bentley , Micah Williams and Whit Traweek represented the landlord.

and represented the tenant, Stren-Flex LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, Peter and Martha LLC. , and represented the landlord. Darath Mackie and Chris Schwab represented the tenant, Premiere Roofing LLC, in leasing 3,000 square feet at 1110 W. Butler Road, Greenville , from the landlord, SEPP Inc.

and represented the tenant, Premiere Roofing LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, SEPP Inc. Jordan Skellie , Andrew Harrill and Payton Drake represented the landlord, Hwy 101 North LLC, in leasing 1,200 square feet at 3828 N. Highway 101, Greer , to the tenant, Engineered Application LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Hwy 101 North LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Engineered Application LLC. Brian Young represented the tenant, LEL International LLC, in leasing 28,859 square feet at 170 Parkway W., Duncan , from the landlord, Equus Capital Partners Ltd.

represented the tenant, LEL International LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, Equus Capital Partners Ltd. Elledge Willis , Randall Bentley , Micah Williams and Whit Traweek represented the landlord, Pelham Commerce LLC, in leasing 5,048 square feet at 180 Commerce Center, Greenville , to the tenant, Strinteg Corp.

, , and represented the landlord, Pelham Commerce LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Strinteg Corp. Darath Mackie and Chris Schwab represented the tenant, Parkway Counseling Collective LLC, in leasing 2,250 square feet at 420 The Parkway, Greer , from the landlord, PAU 420 LLC.

and represented the tenant, Parkway Counseling Collective LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, PAU 420 LLC. Chris Schwab and Darath Mackie represented the tenant, VIBE Designs LLC, in leasing 7,650 square feet at 1011 Lowndes Hill Road, Greenville , from the landlord, Shaw Resources Inc.

and represented the tenant, VIBE Designs LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, Shaw Resources Inc. Payton Drake , Jordan Skellie and Andrew Harrill represented the tenant, J.F. Brennan Co. Inc., in leasing 5,000 square feet at 3380 Chesnee Highway, Chesnee , from the landlord, PEC Properties LLC.

, and represented the tenant, J.F. Brennan Co. Inc., in leasing at , from the landlord, PEC Properties LLC. Justin Bentley and Kevin Bentley represented the tenant, Amplify Logistics LLC, in leasing 24,000 square feet at 112 Prosperity Blvd., Piedmont , from the landlord, Carmichael Latham LLC.

and represented the tenant, Amplify Logistics LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, Carmichael Latham LLC. Micah Williams , Randall Bentley and Whit Traweek represented the landlord, Tallula C. Williams Revocable Living Trust, in leasing 1,200 square feet at 38 Ray E Talley Court, Simpsonville , to the tenant, Edward D Jones Co LP.

, and represented the landlord, Tallula C. Williams Revocable Living Trust, in leasing at , to the tenant, Edward D Jones Co LP. Eric Scardo represented the seller, Weaver Properties of Spartanburg LLC, in selling 12,500 square feet at 8202 Maxwell Circle, Spartanburg , to the buyer, CityPlat Capital LLC.

represented the seller, Weaver Properties of Spartanburg LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, CityPlat Capital LLC. Kevin Bentley and Justin Bentley represented the landlord, Red Sled OBM LLC, in leasing 1,850 square feet at 319 Garlington Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Reaching Our Youth Inc.

and represented the landlord, Red Sled OBM LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Reaching Our Youth Inc. Payton Drake , Jordan Skellie and Andrew Harrill represented the landlord, Hwy 101 North LLC, in leasing 2,800 square feet at 3828 N. Highway 101, Greer , to the tenant, Blue Water Carpet Cleaning LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Hwy 101 North LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Blue Water Carpet Cleaning LLC. Darath Mackie and Chris Schwab represented the landlord, Fairview Way LLC, et. al., in leasing 1,404 square feet at 655 Fairview Road, Simpsonville , to the tenant, H&R Block Eastern Enterprises Inc.

and represented the landlord, Fairview Way LLC, et. al., in leasing at , to the tenant, H&R Block Eastern Enterprises Inc. Jordan Skellie , Andrew Harrill and Payton Drake represented the landlord, Roebuck Properties LLC, in leasing 7,600 square feet at 2149 E. Blackstock Road, Roebuck , to the tenant, KTZ Mechanicals LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Roebuck Properties LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, KTZ Mechanicals LLC. Darath Mackie , Chris Schwab and Andrew Harrill represented the landlord, Touchstone Properties of the Carolinas LLC, in leasing 3,185 square feet at 130 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg , to the tenant, Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians of South Carolina LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Touchstone Properties of the Carolinas LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians of South Carolina LLC. Payton Drake , Jordan Skellie and Andrew Harrill represented the landlord, Hwy 101 North LLC, in leasing 1,200 square feet at 3828 N. Highway 101, Greer , to the tenant, Nicholas Parrott Carpentry LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Hwy 101 North LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Nicholas Parrott Carpentry LLC. Justin Bentley and Kevin Bentley represented the landlord, South Greenville Warehouse LLC, in leasing 12,000 square feet at 304 Georgia St., Fountain Inn , to the tenant, MOVO Hydraulics LLC.

and represented the landlord, South Greenville Warehouse LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, MOVO Hydraulics LLC. Elledge Willis represented the tenant, Synergy Systems & Solutions of SC LLC, in leasing 3,000 square feet at 215 Industrial Drive, Greenville , from the landlord, Lullwater Syndicate LLC.

represented the tenant, Synergy Systems & Solutions of SC LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, Lullwater Syndicate LLC. Kevin Bentley and Justin Bentley represented the Seller, BRM Properties LLC, in selling 49,223 square feet on Southern Center Court in Easley , to the buyer, 1000 Campbell Road LLC.

and represented the Seller, BRM Properties LLC, in selling on , to the buyer, 1000 Campbell Road LLC. Payton Drake , Jordan Skellie and Andrew Harrill represented the landlord, Hwy 101 North LLC, in leasing 1,200 square feet at 3828 N. Highway 101, Greer , to the tenant, ProCon Development LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Hwy 101 North LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, ProCon Development LLC. Payton Drake , Jordan Skellie and Andrew Harrill represented the landlord, Limerock Construction LLC, in leasing 5,000 square feet at 593 N. Rutherford Road, Greer , to the tenant, Glyph Engineering LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Limerock Construction LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Glyph Engineering LLC. Payton Drake , Jordan Skellie and Andrew Harrill represented the landlord, Wazuflex Co. LLC, in leasing 3,000 square feet at 320 Business Parkway, Greer , to the tenant, Thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services NA Inc.

, and represented the landlord, Wazuflex Co. LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services NA Inc. Darath Mackie and Chris Schwab represented the landlord, Heard and Heard IV LLC, in leasing 1,232 square feet at 1 Creekview Court, Greenville , to the tenant, LCA-SC LLC.

and represented the landlord, Heard and Heard IV LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, LCA-SC LLC. Darath Mackie and Chris Schwab represented the landlord, Engineering & Technology Staffing Services LLC, in leasing 1,950 square feet at 34 Parkway Commons Way, Greer , to the tenant, Stravolo Wealth Management LLC.

and represented the landlord, Engineering & Technology Staffing Services LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Stravolo Wealth Management LLC. Payton Drake , Jordan Skellie and Andrew Harrill represented the landlord, New Cut Industrial LLC, in leasing 65,340 square feet at 6685 Pottery Road, Spartanburg , to the tenant, National OnDemand Inc.

, and represented the landlord, New Cut Industrial LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, National OnDemand Inc. Kevin Bentley and Justin Bentley represented the seller, Tomahawk Processing LLC, in selling 403,801 square feet on Metric Road in Laurens , to the buyer, PFC Holdings LLC.

and represented the seller, Tomahawk Processing LLC, in selling on , to the buyer, PFC Holdings LLC. Micah Williams , Whit Traweek and Randall Bentley represented the tenant, Valuflor Inc., in leasing 20,000 square feet at 45 Freedom Court, Greer , from the landlord, Real Estate Partners Greenville LLC.

, and represented the tenant, Valuflor Inc., in leasing at , from the landlord, Real Estate Partners Greenville LLC. Brian Young represented the tenant, AFL Telecommunications, in leasing 67,375 square feet at 115 USAC Drive, Duncan , from the landlord, Victoria Logistics Assets LP.

represented the tenant, AFL Telecommunications, in leasing at , from the landlord, Victoria Logistics Assets LP. Payton Drake , Jordan Skellie and Andrew Harrill represented the landlord, Hwy 101 North LLC, in leasing 1,200 square feet at 3828 N. Highway 101, Greer , to the tenant, MMJ Equipment LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Hwy 101 North LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, MMJ Equipment LLC. Matt Roos represented the landlord, Rich Strike LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, One-on-One Fitness LLC, for 5,500 square feet at 144-A Southport Road, Spartanburg.

LYONS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES/CORFAC INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Chris Hober and Joe Lomady represented the seller in selling 49,500 square feet of industrial space at 120 Sun N Sand Road, Spartanburg.

Bobby Lyons and Luke Lyons represented the subtenant in the subleasing 21,000 square feet at 340 Mayfield Road, Duncan .

and represented the subtenant in the subleasing at . Joe Lomady represented the seller in selling 7,000 square feet of self-storage at 923 Anderson Drive, Liberty .

represented the seller in selling of self-storage at . Joe Lomady represented the seller in selling 84 acres at 381 Mount Paran Road, Blacksburg .

represented the seller in selling at . Joe Lomady represented the tenant in a lease renewal with the landlord 40,000 square feet at 7120 Augusta Road, Piedmont .

represented the tenant in a lease renewal with the landlord at . Joe Lomady represented the buyer in purchasing 12,500 square feet at 8202 Maxwell Circle, Spartanburg .

represented the buyer in purchasing at . Danny Butters represented the landlord in leasing 10,000 square feet of warehouse space at 106 Nursery Road, Gaffney.

MCCOY WRIGHT COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Carson Kelly represented the landlord, Sbo LLC, in leasing 1,300 square feet at 118 Commons Parkway, Anderson, to the tenant, Nothing Bundt Cakes SC.

Jackson Williamson represented the seller, First Citizens Bank, in selling 3,653 square feet at 602 N. Main St., Anderson .

represented the seller, First Citizens Bank, in selling at . Max Kinser represented the landlord, Bruce Smith, in leasing 3,367 square feet of retail space at 103 W. Main St., Easley .

represented the landlord, Bruce Smith, in leasing of retail space at . Rich Bennett and John Wright Jr. represented the buyer, Interstate Partners LLC, in purchasing a 5,301-square-foot space at 105 Interstate Blvd., Anderson.

NAI EARLE FURMAN ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Hunter Garrett, John Staunton and Josh Kenyon represented the landlord, Appian Peachview, in leasing 226,968 square feet of industrial space at 50 Peachview Blvd., Gaffney, to the tenant, UFP Structural Packaging.

Rusty Hamrick and John Etheridge represented the buyer in purchasing 420.8 acres on Puckett Town Road in Bradley .

and represented the buyer in purchasing on . Drew Stamm and Ben Duncan represented the buyer, CRG Land LLC, in purchasing 271.17 acres at 7117 Highway 187, Iva , from the seller, Anderson Highway 187 LLC.

and represented the buyer, CRG Land LLC, in purchasing at , from the seller, Anderson Highway 187 LLC. Grice Hunt , Clay Williams and Will Coker represented the buyer in purchasing 161.3 acres in the Augusta Grove Business Park in Piedmont .

, and represented the buyer in purchasing acres in the . Rusty Hamrick and John Etheridge represented the seller in selling 59.94 acres at 201 Gibson Road, Easley .

and represented the seller in selling at . Mike Tanbonliong II , Grayson Atkins and Steve Wunder represented the seller, Bridwell Holdings LLC, in selling a 35,719-square-foot mixed-use building at 780 N. Church St., Spartanburg , to the buyer, CDL Holdings LLC.

, and represented the seller, Bridwell Holdings LLC, in selling a mixed-use building at , to the buyer, CDL Holdings LLC. Alec Moncini , Brian Hammond , Scout Hammond and Richard Heatly represented the buyer, D and D Farms LLC, in purchasing 50 acres at 424 Ramage Road, Townville , from the seller, Duck Land LLC.

, , and represented the buyer, D and D Farms LLC, in purchasing at , from the seller, Duck Land LLC. Jimmy Wright and Jake Scott represented the tenant, SCH MSO LLC dba Stridecare, in leasing 14,504 square feet of medical space at 703 Verdae Blvd., Greenville , from the landlord, Centerpoint MOB Partnership LLC.

and represented the tenant, SCH MSO LLC dba Stridecare, in leasing of medical space at , from the landlord, Centerpoint MOB Partnership LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the tenant, the city of Greenville, in leasing 29,500 square feet of office space at 220 N. Main St., suites 600, 315 and 375, Greenville , from the landlord, Greenville Main Street Office LLC.

, and represented the tenant, the city of Greenville, in leasing of office space at , from the landlord, Greenville Main Street Office LLC. Robert Schmidt , Peter Couchell , AJ Quartararo and Lawrence Myers represented the seller and the buyer in selling the Woodruff Center, a 9,784-square-foot multi-tenant retail center at 1631-1641 Woodruff Road, Greenville .

, , and represented the seller and the buyer in selling the Woodruff Center, a multi-tenant retail center at . Peter Couchell , Robert Schmidt and Lawrence Myers represented the seller in selling a 13,583-square-foot Lightbridge Academy at 201 Waldo Leslie Lane, Greenville .

, and represented the seller in selling a Lightbridge Academy at . Alec Moncini , Brian Hammond , Richard Heatly and Scout Hammond represented the buyer, John Gregory Raymond, in purchasing 105 acres on Caldwell Road in Blacksburg , from the sellers, William Herbert Caldwell and Robert Hugh Caldwell.

, , and represented the buyer, John Gregory Raymond, in purchasing on , from the sellers, William Herbert Caldwell and Robert Hugh Caldwell. Brian Hammond , Richard Heatly , Alec Moncini and Scout Hammond represented the sellers, Barry E. Bailey and Morna P. Bailey, in selling 420 acres at 252 Bear Den Road, Blacksburg , to the buyer, Dirt Farm, LLC c/o Eighteen Investments LLC.

, , and represented the sellers, Barry E. Bailey and Morna P. Bailey, in selling at , to the buyer, Dirt Farm, LLC c/o Eighteen Investments LLC. Will Rogers represented the buyer, Steeze Faunche LLC, in purchasing 58.71 acres at NPA Lake Road, Landrum .

represented the buyer, Steeze Faunche LLC, in purchasing at . Geoff Beans , Jake Scott and Jason Richards represented the buyer, Commissioners of Public Works of the City of Greenville, in purchasing 0.5 acres at 20 Mayfield St., Greenville , from the seller, Heart of the Carolinas LLC.

, and represented the buyer, Commissioners of Public Works of the City of Greenville, in purchasing at , from the seller, Heart of the Carolinas LLC. John Stathakis , Scott Jones and Chrestman Rainey represented the seller, FPG-Villa Rd LLC, in selling 8,921 square feet of office space at 86 Villa Road, Greenville , to the buyer, Marbro Realty LLC.

, and represented the seller, FPG-Villa Rd LLC, in selling of office space at , to the buyer, Marbro Realty LLC. Jimmy Wright , Jake Scott and Charles Wheeler represented the seller, H&S Empire II LLC, in selling a 9,860-square-foot shopping center at 210 Westgate Mall Drive, Spartanburg , to the buyer, Cly C Gilbert.

, and represented the seller, H&S Empire II LLC, in selling a shopping center at , to the buyer, Cly C Gilbert. John Stathakis , Scott Jones and Chrestman Rainey represented the buyer, 14 Crystal LLC, in purchasing 2,673 square feet of office space at 1100 Ella St., Anderson , from Floy K. Anderson.

, and represented the buyer, 14 Crystal LLC, in purchasing of office space at , from Floy K. Anderson. Robert Schmidt , Peter Couchell , Lawrence Myers and Will Rogers represented the seller in selling a 10,000-square-foot Adora Early Learning Academy at 45 Innovation Drive, Greenville , to the buyer. Ben Duncan and Drew Stamm represented the buyer.

, , and represented the seller in selling a Adora Early Learning Academy at , to the buyer. and represented the buyer. Robert Schmidt , Peter Couchell , Lawrence Myers and AJ Quartararo represented the seller and the buyer in selling a 5,200-square-foot multi-tenant investment property at 6135 White Horse Road, Greenville .

, , and represented the seller and the buyer in selling a multi-tenant investment property at . Peter Couchell , Robert Schmidt , Lawrence Myers and AJ Quartararo represented the seller in selling Trinity Square, a 7,000-square-foot multi-tenant investment property at 1675 E. Main St., Duncan .

, , and represented the seller in selling Trinity Square, a multi-tenant investment property at . Harrison Morgan represented the buyer, Old Oak MB LLC, in purchasing 7.29 acres at NPA Highway 184 West, Abbeville , from the seller, R H Club LLC.

represented the buyer, Old Oak MB LLC, in purchasing at , from the seller, R H Club LLC. John Stathakis , Scott Jones and Chrestman Rainey represented the seller, K4K LLC, in selling 0.12 acres at 110 Woodruff Place Circle, Simpsonville , to the buyers Jagirkumar Patel and Paridhie Jagir Patel.

, and represented the seller, K4K LLC, in selling at , to the buyers Jagirkumar Patel and Paridhie Jagir Patel. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Gower Corp., in leasing 2,438 square feet of office space at 355 Woodruff Road, Suite 110, Greenville , to the tenant, Stronghouse Solutions LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Gower Corp., in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Stronghouse Solutions LLC. Geoff Beans and Jake Scott represented the landlord, Lanspring LP, in leasing 4,500 square feet of retail space at 416 Haywood Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Dream Furnishings & Electronics LLC.

and represented the landlord, Lanspring LP, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Dream Furnishings & Electronics LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Real Estate Ventures LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, NEO Corp., for 4,800 square feet of office space at 2508 Wade Hampton Blvd., suites A-D, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Real Estate Ventures LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, NEO Corp., for of office space at . Keith Jones , Will Williamson and McNeil Epps represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in leasing 1,917 square feet of office space at 25 Woods Lake Road, Suite 714, Greenville , to the tenant, Community Brain Lab LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Community Brain Lab LLC. John Stathakis , Scott Jones , Chrestman Rainey , Peter Couchell , Robert Schmidt and Lawrence Myers represented the landlord, Howell Ridge LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenants, Joey and Christy Britt, for 1,200 square feet of retail space at 3601 E. North St., Suite 302, Greenville .

, , , , and represented the landlord, Howell Ridge LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenants, Joey and Christy Britt, for of retail space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Coffee Investments, in leasing 7,752 square feet of office space at 301 N. Main St., Suite 306, Greenville , to the tenant, ASE Private Wealth Ltd. Co.

, and represented the landlord, Coffee Investments, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, ASE Private Wealth Ltd. Co. Geoff Beans and Jake Scott represented the tenant, WJ Bev StandCo 18 LLC dba 7 Brew, in leasing 0.79 acres at 4629 Clemson Blvd., Lot 2, Anderson , from the landlord, Clemson Commons LLC.

and represented the tenant, WJ Bev StandCo 18 LLC dba 7 Brew, in leasing at , from the landlord, Clemson Commons LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the tenant, First Bank, in leasing 29,321 square feet of office space at 101 E. Court St., Greenville , from the landlord, 101 East Court Street LLC.

, and represented the tenant, First Bank, in leasing of office space at , from the landlord, 101 East Court Street LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Coffee Investments, in leasing 4,861 square feet of office space at 301 N. Main St., Suite 1500, Greenville , to the tenant, Heavy Equipment Movers & Installation LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Coffee Investments, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Heavy Equipment Movers & Installation LLC. John Stathakis , Scott Jones and Chrestman Rainey represented the landlord, Moss Real Properties LLC, in leasing 2,800 square feet of office space at 125 Pelham Commons Blvd., Greenville , to the tenant, Body Flow Massage & Spa LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Moss Real Properties LLC, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Body Flow Massage & Spa LLC. Jason Richards represented the landlord, Falls Place LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Alarm.com Incorporated, for 5,111 square feet of office space at 531 S. Main St., Greenville .

represented the landlord, Falls Place LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Alarm.com Incorporated, for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, JLB Empire LLC, in leasing 1,814 square feet of office space at 3453 Pelham Road, Suite 107, Greenville , to the tenant, Inner Self Care LLC.

, and represented the landlord, JLB Empire LLC, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Inner Self Care LLC. Katherine Fulmer represented the landlord, NAI Earle Furman, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Brittany Lanford Counseling LLC, for 110 square feet of office space at 1 Real Estate Way, Spartanburg .

represented the landlord, NAI Earle Furman, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Brittany Lanford Counseling LLC, for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, General Synod of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church Inc., in a lease renewal with the tenant, Hoffman Hydronics LLC, for 1,366 square feet of office space at 918 S. Pleasantburg Drive, first floor, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, General Synod of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church Inc., in a lease renewal with the tenant, Hoffman Hydronics LLC, for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, MBI Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Design Elite Architecture, for 1,225 square feet of office space at 1 Caledon Court, Suite C, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, MBI Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Design Elite Architecture, for of office space at . Jimmy Wright and Jake Scott represented the landlord, New South Properties of Clemson LLC, in leasing 16,994 square feet of office space at 501 E. McBee Ave., Greenville , to the tenant, Richard Worrell General Agency LLC (Northwest Mutual).

and represented the landlord, New South Properties of Clemson LLC, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Richard Worrell General Agency LLC (Northwest Mutual). Clay Williams , Grice Hunt , Will Coker , Tom Daniel and James Malm represented the landlord in leasing 23,921 square feet of industrial space at 6717 Augusta Road, Greenville , to the tenant.

, , , and represented the landlord in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant. Katherine Fulmer represented the landlord, Warrior Grove LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, The Bateman Law Firm, for 165 square feet of investment space at 104 N. Daniel Morgan Ave., Spartanburg .

represented the landlord, Warrior Grove LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, The Bateman Law Firm, for of investment space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Success Weight Loss Spa LLC, for 2,000 square feet of office space at 496 Garlington Road, Suite A, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Success Weight Loss Spa LLC, for of office space at . Drew Stamm represented the seller, Thaler Properties LLC, in selling a 2,000-square-foot industrial space at 30 American Court, Greenville , to the buyer, Blue Sky RS LLC.

represented the seller, Thaler Properties LLC, in selling a industrial space at , to the buyer, Blue Sky RS LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the buyer, the city of Greenville, in purchasing 5.59 acres on Woods Lake Road in Greenville , from the seller, Shockley Investments LLC.

, and represented the buyer, the city of Greenville, in purchasing on , from the seller, Shockley Investments LLC. Richard Heatly , Brian Hammond , Scout Hammond and Alec Moncini represented the buyer, Bankers Exchange LLC, in purchasing a 2,904-square-foot Zaxbys at 7410 Augusta Road, Piedmont , from the seller, IP South Piedmont LLC.

, , and represented the buyer, Bankers Exchange LLC, in purchasing a Zaxbys at , from the seller, IP South Piedmont LLC. Robert Schmidt , Peter Couchell and Lawrence Myers represented the buyer in purchasing a 10,542-square-foot Dollar General at 108 Gillespie Drive, Easley .

, and represented the buyer in purchasing a Dollar General at . Robert Schmidt , Peter Couchell and Lawrence Myers represented the buyer in purchasing a 10,640-square-foot Dollar General Market at 3320 Moore Duncan Highway, Moore .

, and represented the buyer in purchasing a Dollar General Market at . Rusty Hamrick and John Etheridge represented the seller in selling 5 acres on Terry Shop Road in Fountain Inn .

and represented the seller in selling on . John Gray Jr. represented the buyer, Run Well Ranches LLC, in purchasing 0.82 acres at 526 W. Washington St. at Asbury Avenue in Greenville , from the seller, Legacy Affordable Housing Trust.

represented the buyer, Run Well Ranches LLC, in purchasing at , from the seller, Legacy Affordable Housing Trust. Jimmy Wright and Jake Scott represented the seller, Lemonade MM TD Easley LLC dba TB Bank, in selling 2,828 square feet of retail space at 5041 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley , to the buyer, South Carolina State Federal Credit Union.

and represented the seller, Lemonade MM TD Easley LLC dba TB Bank, in selling of retail space at , to the buyer, South Carolina State Federal Credit Union. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Intelvio LLC, for 1,130 square feet of office space at 25 Woods Lake Road, Suite 319, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Intelvio LLC, for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, to Success Weight Loss Spa LLC, for 2,000 square feet of office space at 496 Garlington Road, Suite A, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, to Success Weight Loss Spa LLC, for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Washington Street Investments LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, to Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC, for 2,266 square feet of office space at 101 E. Washington St., Suite 210, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Washington Street Investments LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, to Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC, for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the tenant, First Bank, in leasing 4,663 square feet of office space at 15 Brendan Way, Suite 200, Greenville , from the landlord, 15 Brendan Way LLC.

, and represented the tenant, First Bank, in leasing of office space at , from the landlord, 15 Brendan Way LLC. Geoff Beans and Jake Scott represented the landlord, Congaree Building LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, McAlister’s Deli, for 3,838 square feet of retail space at 535 Congaree Road, Suite A, Greenville .

and represented the landlord, Congaree Building LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, McAlister’s Deli, for of retail space at . Geoff Beans and Jake Scott represented the landlord, Anderson Sky City Center LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, JD Fashions, for 11,990 square feet of retail space at 2901 S. Main St., Suite B, Anderson .

and represented the landlord, Anderson Sky City Center LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, JD Fashions, for of retail space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Fleetwood Properties LLC, in leasing 3,422 square feet of healthcare space at 109 Fleetwood Drive, Suite E, Easley , to the tenant, Epiphany Dermatology of South Carolina LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Fleetwood Properties LLC, in leasing of healthcare space at , to the tenant, Epiphany Dermatology of South Carolina LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, MBI Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Performance Therapy, for 1,853 square feet of office space at 1 Caledon Court, Suite B, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, MBI Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Performance Therapy, for of office space at . Drew Stamm and Ben Duncan represented the landlord, Jerry Ng, in leasing 1,800 square feet of office space at 21 E. Washington St., third floor, Greenville , to the tenant, Signia Aerospace LLC.

and represented the landlord, Jerry Ng, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Signia Aerospace LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the tenant, Slant LLC, in a lease renewal with the landlord, ROIB 101 North Main LLC, for 1,603 square feet of office space at 101 N. Main St., Suite 801, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Slant LLC, in a lease renewal with the landlord, ROIB 101 North Main LLC, for of office space at . Light McNiel represented the tenant, Legacy Cabinetry International LLC, in leasing 30,490 square feet of industrial space at 1560 International Drive, Spartanburg , from the landlords, Artep LLC and Petra Inc.

represented the tenant, Legacy Cabinetry International LLC, in leasing of industrial space at , from the landlords, Artep LLC and Petra Inc. Mike Tanbonliong II and Grayson Atkins represented the landlord, PEC Properties LLC, in leasing 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 3380 Chesnee Highway, Chesnee , to the tenant, J. F. Brennan Inc.

and represented the landlord, PEC Properties LLC, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, J. F. Brennan Inc. John Stathakis , Scott Jones and Chrestman Rainey represented the landlord, Halton Commons LLC, in leasing 390 square feet of office space at 301 Halton Road, Suite C-2, Greenville , to the tenant, Charlene Ramsey.

, and represented the landlord, Halton Commons LLC, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Charlene Ramsey. Chrestman Rainey , Will Rogers , John Stathakis and Scott Jones represented the landlord, 22 Mills LLC, in leasing 4,000 square feet of office space at 22 Mills Ave., Greenville , to the tenant, Attorneys at Law LLC.

, , and represented the landlord, 22 Mills LLC, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Attorneys at Law LLC. Drew Stamm and Ben Duncan represented the seller, Thaler Properties LLC, in selling a 2,000-square-foot industrial space at 30 American Court, Greenville , to the buyer, Blue Sky RS LLC.

and represented the seller, Thaler Properties LLC, in selling a industrial space at , to the buyer, Blue Sky RS LLC. Grice Hunt , Clay Williams and Will Coker represented the seller in selling a 9,600-square-foot industrial building at 555 John Ross Court, Pelzer , to the buyer. Walt Robinson of Trinity Partners represented the buyer.

, and represented the seller in selling a industrial building at , to the buyer. of Trinity Partners represented the buyer. Richard Heatly , Brian Hammond , Scout Hammond and Alec Moncini represented the seller, Big Hills Construction LLC, in selling 11.26 acres at 5831 Reidville Road, Moore , to the buyer, Moore Development Holdings LLC.

, , and represented the seller, Big Hills Construction LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, Moore Development Holdings LLC. Peter Couchell , Robert Schmidt and Lawrence Myers represented the seller in selling a 9,100-square-foot Dollar General at 3597 Highway 11, Travelers Rest .

, and represented the seller in selling a Dollar General at . Grice Hunt , Clay Williams and Will Coker represented the seller in selling 41.33 acres at 1300 Old Grove Road, Piedmont .

, and represented the seller in selling at . Richard Heatly , Alec Moncini , Brian Hammond and Scout Hammond represented the buyer, Bankers Exchange LLC as Qualified Intermediary for Barry E. Bailey and Morna P. Bailey, in purchasing a 1,915-square-foot retail space at 1363 W. Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney , from the seller, Southbound Gaffney LLC.

, , and represented the buyer, Bankers Exchange LLC as Qualified Intermediary for Barry E. Bailey and Morna P. Bailey, in purchasing a retail space at , from the seller, Southbound Gaffney LLC. J. Earle Furman Jr. , Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the seller, First Citizens and Trust Co, in selling a 7,665-square-foot retail space at 350 E. Henry St., Spartanburg , to the buyer, Frist Bank.

, , and represented the seller, First Citizens and Trust Co, in selling a retail space at , to the buyer, Frist Bank. Geoff Beans , Jake Scott , Hunter Garrett , John Staunton and Josh Kenyon represented the landlord, 676 Fairview LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, CLY Inc dba Master’s Mark Dry Cleaners, for 2,200 square feet of retail space at 676 Fairview Road, Suite A, Simpsonville .

, , , and represented the landlord, 676 Fairview LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, CLY Inc dba Master’s Mark Dry Cleaners, for of retail space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, 25 East Court Street LLC, in leasing 5,676 square feet of office space at 25 E. Court St., Greenville , to the tenant, NLR Solar.

, and represented the landlord, 25 East Court Street LLC, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, NLR Solar. Geoff Beans and Jake Scott represented the landlords, BB 1031 LLC and Railway Partners LLC as Tenants in Common, in leasing 1,160 square feet of commercial space at 435 E. Main St. and 130 S. Pine St., Suite 5 , Spartanburg , to the tenant, Veera LLC.

and represented the landlords, BB 1031 LLC and Railway Partners LLC as Tenants in Common, in leasing of commercial space at , , to the tenant, Veera LLC. Keith Jones , Will Williamson and McNeil Epps represented the landlord, Pi Holdings II Inc., in leasing 1,700 square feet of office space at 148 Milestone Way, Suite C, Greenville , to the tenant, BDRM Sandlapper LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Pi Holdings II Inc., in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, BDRM Sandlapper LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Washington Street Investments LLC, a North Carolina limited liability co., in a lease renewal with the tenant, Colonial Trust Co., for office space at 101 E. Washington St., Suite 200 & 220, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Washington Street Investments LLC, a North Carolina limited liability co., in a lease renewal with the tenant, Colonial Trust Co., for office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Washington Street Investments LLC, a North Carolina limited liability co., in a lease renewal with the tenant, Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC, for office space at 101 E. Washington St., Suite 210, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Washington Street Investments LLC, a North Carolina limited liability co., in a lease renewal with the tenant, Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC, for office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Gower Corp., in leasing 1,637 square feet of office space at 355 Woodruff Road, Suite 208, Greenville , to the tenant, Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories Inc.

, and represented the landlord, Gower Corp., in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories Inc. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Blueberry 114 Holdings LLC, in leasing 933 square feet of office space at 1613 E. North St., Greenville , to the tenant, Heath Law LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Blueberry 114 Holdings LLC, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Heath Law LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Devoted Home Care Services LLC, for office space at 25 Woods Lake Road, Suite 327, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Devoted Home Care Services LLC, for office space at . J. Earle Furman Jr. and Jon Good represented the landlord in leasing 1,620 square feet of retail space at 3915 Pelham Road, Suite A, Greenville .

and represented the landlord in leasing of retail space at . John Stathakis , Scott Jones and Chrestman Rainey represented the landlord, Halton Commons LLC, in leasing 390 square feet of office space at 301 Halton Road, Greenville , to Charlene Ramsey.

, and represented the landlord, Halton Commons LLC, in leasing of office space at , to Charlene Ramsey. Chrestman Rainey and Will Rogers represented the landlord, 22 Mills LLC, in leasing 4,000 square feet of office space at 22 Mills Ave., Greenville , to the tenant, O’Kelley & Sorohan, Attorneys at Law LLC.

and represented the landlord, 22 Mills LLC, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, O’Kelley & Sorohan, Attorneys at Law LLC. John Stathakis, Scott Jones and Chrestman Rainey represented the landlord, Pleasantburg Associates LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Hendrix LeBlanc Lewis Inc., for 5,651 square feet of office space at 116 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville.

PINTAIL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Andreas Heinzelmann represented the tenant, Ozark Brands LLC, in leasing a 48,750-square-foot warehouse space at 1701 Old Grove Road, Piedmont, from the landlord, MDH F3 SC GVL OLD GROVE LLC.

Tyson Smoak represented the tenant, ASE Private Wealth LTD Co, in leasing a 7,752-square-foot office space at 301 N. Main St., Greenville , from the landlord, Coffee Investments LLC.

represented the tenant, ASE Private Wealth LTD Co, in leasing a office space at , from the landlord, Coffee Investments LLC. Brian Scurlock represented the tenant, Konnichiwa of Indian Land LLC, in leasing a 3,923-square-foot space located at Crossridge – Indian Land, from the landlord, Crossbridge Center LLC.

represented the tenant, Konnichiwa of Indian Land LLC, in leasing a space located at Crossridge – Indian Land, from the landlord, Crossbridge Center LLC. Fallon Hogan represented the buyer, H Squared Holdings LLC, in the lease/purchase of an 8,360-square-foot office at 3451 Pelham Road, Greenville , from the seller, HT Holdings LLC.

represented the buyer, H Squared Holdings LLC, in the lease/purchase of an office at , from the seller, HT Holdings LLC. David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the seller, CGH Greenville LLC, in selling a 3,850-square-foot freestanding retail building at 1536 Laurens Road, Greenville , to the buyer, Two Mama Bakers LLC. Robert Satcher represented the buyer.

and represented the seller, CGH Greenville LLC, in selling a freestanding retail building at , to the buyer, Two Mama Bakers LLC. represented the buyer. Evan Chudyk and Monty Todd represented the tenant, Sparkle City Capital LLC, in leasing a 12,520-square-foot light manufacturing space at 355 South Ave., Spartanburg , from the landlord, 355 South LLC.

and represented the tenant, Sparkle City Capital LLC, in leasing a light manufacturing space at , from the landlord, 355 South LLC. Evan Chudyk and Monty Todd represented the buyer, BRI Cooper Lane LLC, in purchasing a 12,000-square-foot light manufacturing space at 221-223 Cooper Lane, Easley , from the seller, Karick Development LLC.

and represented the buyer, BRI Cooper Lane LLC, in purchasing a light manufacturing space at , from the seller, Karick Development LLC. Evan Chudyk and Robert Satcher represented the landlord, Ralph Alexander Inc., in leasing a 3,248-square-foot restaurant at 614 Old Greenville Highway, Clemson , to the tenant, WJ BevStandCo 30 LLC.

and represented the landlord, Ralph Alexander Inc., in leasing a restaurant at , to the tenant, WJ BevStandCo 30 LLC. Tyson Smoak and Josh Tew represented the seller, HTI Holdings LLC, in selling a 5,700-square-foot office at 300 E. Coffee St., Greenville , to the buyer, The Peoples Bank.

and represented the seller, HTI Holdings LLC, in selling a office at , to the buyer, The Peoples Bank. Matt Vanvick and David Sigmon represented the seller, Lauram Holdings LLC, in selling a 2,007-square-foot office at 9 Toy St., Greenville , to the buyer, Thomas Oscar Molin.

and represented the seller, Lauram Holdings LLC, in selling a office at , to the buyer, Thomas Oscar Molin. Monty Todd represented the tenant, First Name Basis, in leasing a 2,400-square-foot office space at 37 Villa Road, Greenville , from the landlord, Piedmont Center Holdings LLC.

represented the tenant, First Name Basis, in leasing a office space at , from the landlord, Piedmont Center Holdings LLC. Brian Scurlock and Reynolds Flowe represented the seller, Robert, Robert and Robert LLC, in selling a 1,600-square-foot storefront retail/office at 298 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville , to the buyer, AW Peterson Properties LLC.

and represented the seller, Robert, Robert and Robert LLC, in selling a storefront retail/office at , to the buyer, AW Peterson Properties LLC. Evan Chudyk represented the tenant, Signia Aerospace LLC, in leasing a 1,800-square-foot office space at 21 E. Washington St., Greenville , from the landlord, Ng Properties LLC.

represented the tenant, Signia Aerospace LLC, in leasing a office space at , from the landlord, Ng Properties LLC. Evan Chudyk represented the landlord, 152 Milestone LP, in leasing a 1,250-square-foot office space at 152 Milestone Way, Unit D, Greenville , to the tenant, Leonard Trading LLC.

represented the landlord, 152 Milestone LP, in leasing a office space at , to the tenant, Leonard Trading LLC. Evan Chudyk represented the landlord, 152 Milestone LP, in leasing a 1,250-square-foot office space at 152 Milestone Way, Unit C, Greenville , to the tenant, Village Supervision and Wellness.

represented the landlord, 152 Milestone LP, in leasing a office space at , to the tenant, Village Supervision and Wellness. Brian Scurlock and Reynolds Flowe represented the landlord, Sun Investment Group LLC, in leasing a 3,518-square-foot retail space at 474 Bypass 72 N.W., Greenwood , to the tenant, Daniel & Max LLC.

and represented the landlord, Sun Investment Group LLC, in leasing a retail space at , to the tenant, Daniel & Max LLC. Brian Scurlock and Reynolds Flowe represented the landlord, IP Abernathy LLC, in leasing a 1,597-square-foot freestanding retail space at 8161 Warren H Abernathy, Spartanburg , to the tenant, Altitude Lake Enterprises LLC.

and represented the landlord, IP Abernathy LLC, in leasing a freestanding retail space at , to the tenant, Altitude Lake Enterprises LLC. Brian Scurlock and Reynolds Flowe represented the landlord, Brixmor (ERP Hillcrest LLC), in leasing a 4,550-square-foot retail space at 1905 E. Main St., Spartanburg , to the tenant, Keke’s Breakfast Café.

and represented the landlord, Brixmor (ERP Hillcrest LLC), in leasing a retail space at , to the tenant, Keke’s Breakfast Café. Monty Todd and Josh Tew represented the landlord, Burroughs & Chapin, in leasing a 6,310-square-foot office space at 103 N. Main St., Suite 301, Greenville , to the tenant, Haley & Aldrich.

and represented the landlord, Burroughs & Chapin, in leasing a office space at , to the tenant, Haley & Aldrich. Monty Todd and Evan Chudyk represented the landlord, BRI Cooper Lane LLC, in leasing a 3,612-square-foot flex space at 223 Cooper Lane, Easley , to the tenant, Element Logic US Inc.

and represented the landlord, BRI Cooper Lane LLC, in leasing a flex space at , to the tenant, Element Logic US Inc. Evan Chudyk represented the landlord, ADNAN Development LLC, in leasing a 1,888-square-foot flex space at 3014 N. Main St., Unit H, Anderson , to the tenant, Bryan Dubis.

represented the landlord, ADNAN Development LLC, in leasing a flex space at , to the tenant, Bryan Dubis. Monty Todd and Evan Chudyk represented the landlord, TAM Lakewood LLC, in leasing a 2,400-square-foot light manufacturing space at 289 Lakewood Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, RPI Roofing.

and represented the landlord, TAM Lakewood LLC, in leasing a light manufacturing space at , to the tenant, RPI Roofing. Brian Scurlock and Reynolds Flowe represented the landlord, Brixmor (ERP Hillcrest LLC), in leasing a 1,335-square-foot retail space at 1905 E. Main St., Spartanburg , to the tenant, Star Ventures LLC.

and represented the landlord, Brixmor (ERP Hillcrest LLC), in leasing a retail space at , to the tenant, Star Ventures LLC. Tom McMeekin represented the landlord, Hub City Partners LLC, in leasing a 4,720-square-foot office space at 324 E. St John St., Spartanburg , to the tenant, Sandstone Partners Health LLC.

represented the landlord, Hub City Partners LLC, in leasing a office space at , to the tenant, Sandstone Partners Health LLC. Monty Todd and Evan Chudyk represented the landlord, Kwi Huang, in leasing a 19,000-square-foot freestanding retail space at 1184 N. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, Spirit Halloween.

and represented the landlord, Kwi Huang, in leasing a freestanding retail space at , to the tenant, Spirit Halloween. Evan Chudyk and Josh Tew represented the seller, House of Law LLC, in selling a 3,115-square-foot office at 101 Whitsett St., Greenville, to the buyer, MDSW Properties LLC.

REEDY PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Tripp Taylor, Josh Hester, Tanner Wilhelm and Anderson Drake represented the buyer, Southern Oak Hill Farms LLC, in purchasing 258.68 acres at 519 Oak Hill Road, Belton, from the seller, Akhil Morada.

Lindsey Twining represented the seller, Maincrest, LLC, in selling a 9,700-square-foot flex building on 3.92 acres at 2607 S. Highway 14, Greer , to the buyer, Chisolm Family Properties.

represented the seller, Maincrest, LLC, in selling a flex building on at , to the buyer, Chisolm Family Properties. Chandler Ayers , Bennett Mahon , Gaston Albergotti and Chris Harrison represented the buyer, Martha J. Fletcher, in purchasing a commercial building at 6128 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley , from the seller, Griffin Properties of Easley LLC.

, , and represented the buyer, Martha J. Fletcher, in purchasing a commercial building at , from the seller, Griffin Properties of Easley LLC. Chandler Ayers , Bennett Mahon , Gaston Albergotti and Chris Harrison represented the buyer, Martha J. Fletcher, in purchasing a commercial building at 913 E. Main St., Laurens , from the seller, Southbound Laurens LLC.

, , and represented the buyer, Martha J. Fletcher, in purchasing a commercial building at , from the seller, Southbound Laurens LLC. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the seller, Sran LLC, in selling a 10,000-square-foot industrial building on 0.82 acres at 2 Opportunity Place, Greenville , to the buyer, SAO Realty Group LLC.

and represented the seller, Sran LLC, in selling a industrial building on at , to the buyer, SAO Realty Group LLC. Chandler Ayers and Bennett Mahon represented the buyer, Seven Man Land Co. LLC, in purchasing a property at 1831 Cannons Campgrounds Road, Spartanburg , from the seller, Family Spartanburg LLC.

and represented the buyer, Seven Man Land Co. LLC, in purchasing a property at , from the seller, Family Spartanburg LLC. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the buyer, 103 McCall LLC, in purchasing a commercial building at 125 Leader Drive, Piedmont , from the seller, Malcolm Family Revocable Living Trust.

and represented the buyer, 103 McCall LLC, in purchasing a commercial building at , from the seller, Malcolm Family Revocable Living Trust. Logan Mitchell , Tyler Whims and Peyton Howard represented the seller, RPG Development, in selling 30 acres with a home at 265 Gibson Road, Anderson , to the buyer, Shaunda Trotter.

, and represented the seller, RPG Development, in selling with a home at , to the buyer, Shaunda Trotter. Jenks Patrick represented the buyer, CAPA Real Estate LLC, in purchasing 103.17 acres on Church Street in Laurens , from the seller, Elizabeth O. Ball.

represented the buyer, CAPA Real Estate LLC, in purchasing on , from the seller, Elizabeth O. Ball. Jenks Patrick , Chandler Ayers and Bennett Mahon represented the seller, Powdersville Business Center LLC, in selling a 12,750-square-foot property on 5 acres at 100 Business Parkway, Piedmont , to the buyer, Ambemma Homecare LLC.

, and represented the seller, Powdersville Business Center LLC, in selling a property on at , to the buyer, Ambemma Homecare LLC. Anderson Drake , Tanner Wilhelm , Josh Hester and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, Chapman Branch Farms LLC, in selling 6.012 acres at 253 W. Chapman Road, Lot 8, Belton , to the buyers, Julio and Gisel Hernandez.

, , and represented the seller, Chapman Branch Farms LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Julio and Gisel Hernandez. Josh Hester , Anderson Drake , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling 3 acres at Neal Shoal Road, Lot 8, Union , to the buyer, Joseph Wooten.

, , and represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, Joseph Wooten. Chandler Ayers and Bennett Mahon represented the landlord, Miller Road Real Estate LLC, in leasing 4,000 square feet of office at 1313A Miller Road, Greenville , to the tenant, B Mindful Upstate Counseling LLC.

and represented the landlord, Miller Road Real Estate LLC, in leasing of office at , to the tenant, B Mindful Upstate Counseling LLC. Jenks Patrick , Tyler Whims , Logan Mitchell and Peyton Howard represented the buyer, Naturaland Trust LLC, in purchasing 37.99 acres on U.S. Highway 25, Greenville , from the seller, Jack L. Frasher Jr.

, , and represented the buyer, Naturaland Trust LLC, in purchasing on , from the seller, Jack L. Frasher Jr. Tyler Whims , Logan Mitchell and Peyton Howard represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling 7.32 acres on Hood Road, Lot 6, Easley , to the buyers, Todd and Kelli Isom Marett.

, and represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling on , to the buyers, Todd and Kelli Isom Marett. Jonathan Monts , Knox Duncan , Gabe Grammer and Denton Warlick represented the seller, Susan Benfield, in selling 39.71 acres at 517 Island Creek Road, Cowpens , to the buyers, Adam and Bethany Raynes.

, , and represented the seller, Susan Benfield, in selling at , to the buyers, Adam and Bethany Raynes. Jonathan Monts , Knox Duncan , Gabe Grammer and Denton Warlick represented the seller, Richard L. Humphries c/o Susan Benfield, in selling 23.6 acres at 0 Island Creek Road, Cowpens , to the buyers, Adam and Bethany Raynes.

, , and represented the seller, Richard L. Humphries c/o Susan Benfield, in selling at , to the buyers, Adam and Bethany Raynes. Anderson Drake , Tanner Wilhelm , Josh Hester and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, Robyn L. Trust, in selling 31.5 acres on Gibson Drive in Greenville , to the buyer, NAV LLC. Knox Duncan , Gabe Grammer , Jonathan Monts and Denton Warlick represented the buyer.

, , and represented the seller, Robyn L. Trust, in selling on , to the buyer, NAV LLC. , , and represented the buyer. Josie Hollingsworth represented the landlord, Garrett Greenwood LLC, in leasing a 2,850-square-foot retail building at 710 Bypass 25 N.E., in Laurens , to the tenant, Modern Roofing LLC.

represented the landlord, Garrett Greenwood LLC, in leasing a retail building at , to the tenant, Modern Roofing LLC. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the landlord, Bigg G. Holdings LLC, in leasing 1,000 square feet at 105 Hunt St., Suite E, Greer , to the tenant, Bornetwisted LLC dba Buster & Rascal’s Cat Hotel.

and represented the landlord, Bigg G. Holdings LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Bornetwisted LLC dba Buster & Rascal’s Cat Hotel. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the buyer, Williams Street Holdings LLC, in purchasing a commercial building at 1006 E. Washington St., Greenville , from the seller, Ikat and Stripe Investment LLC.

and represented the buyer, Williams Street Holdings LLC, in purchasing a commercial building at , from the seller, Ikat and Stripe Investment LLC. Anderson Drake, Tanner Wilhelm, Josh Hester and Tripp Taylor represented the sellers, Dublin Union LLC and Little River Clinton Land Co. LLC, in selling a property at Lot 1 on Libson Road in Mountville , to the buyers, Judy Schoemer and Stanley Schoemer. John Stillwell represented the buyer.

represented the sellers, Dublin Union LLC and Little River Clinton Land Co. LLC, in selling a property at , to the buyers, Judy Schoemer and Stanley Schoemer. represented the buyer. Anderson Drake , Tanner Wilhelm , Josh Hester and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, FB Land Holdings LLC, in selling 7.36 acres at 00 Taylor Road, Lot 13, Honea Path , to the buyers, Caleb Titus Curtis and Leah Nicole Curtis.

, , and represented the seller, FB Land Holdings LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Caleb Titus Curtis and Leah Nicole Curtis. Logan Mitchell , Tyler Whims and Peyton Howard represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling 9 acres at 00 Hood Road, Lot 1, Easley , to the buyers, Stacey Terhune and Jesse Terhune.

, and represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Stacey Terhune and Jesse Terhune. Laura Ros represented tenant, Cahalys Custom Clothing, in leasing a 1,066-square-foot retail space at 301 N. Main St., Suite 1115, Greenville , from the landlord CAPA Real Estate LLC etc.

represented tenant, Cahalys Custom Clothing, in leasing a retail space at , from the landlord CAPA Real Estate LLC etc. Laura Ros represented the tenant, Collective Studio Co. LLC, in leasing 1,472 square feet at 1841 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville , from the landlord, 1823 Wade Hampton LLC.

represented the tenant, Collective Studio Co. LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, 1823 Wade Hampton LLC. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the landlord, LaVG Holdings LLC, in leasing 3,651 square feet at 325 New Neely Ferry Road, Suite E1, Mauldin , to the tenant, Prints2Day LLC.

and represented the landlord, LaVG Holdings LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Prints2Day LLC. Anderson Drake , Josh Hester , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, Patriot Land Investing LLC, in selling 5 acres at Guest Circle, Lot 8, Anderson , to the buyer, Jane Miller.

, , and represented the seller, Patriot Land Investing LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, Jane Miller. Peyton Howard , Logan Mitchell and Tyler Whims represented the seller, Fresh Cola Holdings LLC, in selling 5.02 acres at Cheek Road, Lot 2, Gray Court , to the buyer, Ronald William Belcher.

, and represented the seller, Fresh Cola Holdings LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, Ronald William Belcher. Logan Mitchell , Tyler Whims and Peyton Howard represented the seller, DCM Mill Pine Farms LLC, in selling 5 acres at Simms Mill, Lot 13, Liberty , to the buyers, Michael and Julia Lee.

, and represented the seller, DCM Mill Pine Farms LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Michael and Julia Lee. Ellice Niedrach represented the landlord, Fleming Street LLC, in leasing a 2,300-square-foot building at 100 A Fleming St., Laurens , to the tenant, Penland Properties LLC.

represented the landlord, Fleming Street LLC, in leasing a building at , to the tenant, Penland Properties LLC. Anderson Drake , Josh Hester , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, Chapman Branch Farms LLC, in selling 17.677 acres at 217 W. Chapman Road, Lot 1, Belton , to the buyers, Jeremy William Henrichs and Christine Elizabeth Henrichs.

, , and represented the seller, Chapman Branch Farms LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Jeremy William Henrichs and Christine Elizabeth Henrichs. Jenks Patrick represented the buyers, Tenley Erin Murphy and Brett Patrick Murphy, in purchasing 5.67 acres at Tree Cat Trail, Lot 18, Seneca , from the seller, Top Zipper LLC.

represented the buyers, Tenley Erin Murphy and Brett Patrick Murphy, in purchasing at , from the seller, Top Zipper LLC. David Rosenberg represented the buyer, Blue Sky RS LLC, in purchasing 2,000 square feet on 0.72 acres at 30 American Court, Greenville , from the seller, Thaler Properties LLC.

represented the buyer, Blue Sky RS LLC, in purchasing on at , from the seller, Thaler Properties LLC. Ellice Niedrach represented the tenant, Rebekah Fedrowitz Enterprises LLC dba Santè Vie: Functional Wellness, in leasing 718 square feet at 1613 E. North St., Suite 101, Greenville , from the landlord, Blueberry 114 Holdings LLC.

represented the tenant, Rebekah Fedrowitz Enterprises LLC dba Santè Vie: Functional Wellness, in leasing at , from the landlord, Blueberry 114 Holdings LLC. Logan Mitchell , Tyler Whims and Peyton Howard represented the seller, Jacob Anthony, in selling 21.7 acres at 890 Earls Bridge Road, Easley , to the buyer, Eric Benson.

, and represented the seller, Jacob Anthony, in selling at , to the buyer, Eric Benson. Jenks Patrick represented the buyer, CAPA Real Estate LLC, in purchasing 19.4 acres on Church Street in Laurens , from the seller, Carolyn Spears Culbertson.

represented the buyer, CAPA Real Estate LLC, in purchasing on , from the seller, Carolyn Spears Culbertson. Jenks Patrick represented the buyer, CAPA Real Estate LLC , in purchasing 19.4 acres on Church Street in Laurens , from the seller, James C. Spears Jr.

represented the buyer, CAPA Real Estate LLC , in purchasing on , from the seller, James C. Spears Jr. Jenks Patrick represented the buyer, CAPA Real Estate LLC , in purchasing 25.04 acres on Church Street in Laurens , from the sellers, Carolyn Spears Culbertson and James C. Spears Jr.

represented the buyer, CAPA Real Estate LLC , in purchasing on , from the sellers, Carolyn Spears Culbertson and James C. Spears Jr. Anderson Drake , Josh Hester , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, JWAM Holdings LLC, in selling 8.51 acres at 00 Shady Oak Road, Lot 12, Fountain Inn , to the buyers, Dustin Holland and Allison Holland.

, , and represented the seller, JWAM Holdings LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Dustin Holland and Allison Holland. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the landlord, Frontier Ventures LLC, in leasing 10,250 square feet at 725 Bryant Road, Spartanburg , to the tenant, Elite Logistics Group LLC.

and represented the landlord, Frontier Ventures LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Elite Logistics Group LLC. Logan Mitchell , Tyler Whims and Peyton Howard represented the seller, Fresh Cola Holdings LLC, in selling 5 acres at Friendship Church Road, Lot 14, Gray Court , to the buyers, Holly Irene Snow and Michael Ryan Russell.

, and represented the seller, Fresh Cola Holdings LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Holly Irene Snow and Michael Ryan Russell. Jenks Patrick represented the seller, Cauldrick Land & Timber LLC, in selling 2.5 acres at Glenn Ferry, Lot 3, Fair Play , to the buyers, Tommy Dale Merritt and Marilyn Michelle Merritt.

represented the seller, Cauldrick Land & Timber LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Tommy Dale Merritt and Marilyn Michelle Merritt. Chandler Ayers and Bennett Mahon represented the seller, Grinayer Properties LLC, in selling a commercial outparcel at 2980 Reidville Road, Spartanburg , to the buyer, Investors Title Exchange Corp. as QI for Rolesville LLC.

and represented the seller, Grinayer Properties LLC, in selling a commercial outparcel at , to the buyer, Investors Title Exchange Corp. as QI for Rolesville LLC. Jenks Patrick represented the seller, Cauldrick Land & Timber LLC, in selling 2.5 acres at Glenn Ferry, Lot 4, Fair Play , to the buyers, Kenneth Mitchell and Heather Grant.

represented the seller, Cauldrick Land & Timber LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Kenneth Mitchell and Heather Grant. Chandler Ayers and Bennett Mahon represented the landlord, Southport Enterprises LLC, in leasing 24,000 square feet at 1095 Southport Road, Spartanburg , to the tenant, Conking & Calabrese SE Inc.

and represented the landlord, Southport Enterprises LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Conking & Calabrese SE Inc. Anderson Drake , Josh Hester , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, JWAM Holdings LLC, in selling 5.08 acres at 121B Terry Road, Lot 2, Fountain Inn , to the buyers, Kollin Carman and Taylor Kerr.

, , and represented the seller, JWAM Holdings LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Kollin Carman and Taylor Kerr. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the landlord, LaVG Holdings LLC, in leasing 2,900 square feet at 325 New Neely Ferry Road, Suite D2, Mauldin , to the tenant, Ascend Perform Mauldin LLC.

and represented the landlord, LaVG Holdings LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Ascend Perform Mauldin LLC. Anderson Drake , Josh Hester , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, JWAM Holdings LLC, in selling 5.41 acres at 127 Terry Road, Lot 8, Fountain Inn , to the buyers, Michael and Jenny McCall.

, , and represented the seller, JWAM Holdings LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Michael and Jenny McCall. Denton Warlick , Knox Duncan , Gabe Grammer and Jonathan Monts represented the buyer, Woodcock Woods LLC, in purchasing 40 acres on Bramlett Road in Laurens , from the seller, Brenda L. Bramlett.

, , and represented the buyer, Woodcock Woods LLC, in purchasing on , from the seller, Brenda L. Bramlett. Jonathan Monts , Denton Warlick , Knox Duncan and Gabe Grammer represented the sellers, Richard L. Humpries c/o Susan Benfield and Susan Benfield, in selling 19.81 acres at 130 Twin Creek Road, Lot 3, Cowpens , to the buyers, John Daniel and Lauren Crow Crabtree.

, , and represented the sellers, Richard L. Humpries c/o Susan Benfield and Susan Benfield, in selling at , to the buyers, John Daniel and Lauren Crow Crabtree. Peyton Howard , Tyler Whims and Logan Mitchell represented the seller, DCM Mill Pine Farms LLC, in selling 5 acres at Simms Mill Road, Lot 12, Liberty , to the buyers, James Allen McCubbin and Donna Lee McCubbin.

, and represented the seller, DCM Mill Pine Farms LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, James Allen McCubbin and Donna Lee McCubbin. Blake Ayers represented the buyer, 3LT Land Co LLC, in purchasing 25.36 acres on Peden Road in Fountain Inn , from the seller, Anita B. Gulsby.

represented the buyer, 3LT Land Co LLC, in purchasing on , from the seller, Anita B. Gulsby. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the landlord, Bad Company Properties LLC, in leasing 9,750 square feet at 145 Caggiano Drive, Gaffney , to the tenant, GOFO Inc.

and represented the landlord, Bad Company Properties LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, GOFO Inc. Logan Mitchell , Tyler Whims and Peyton Howard represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling 10.07 acres at 00 Hood Road Lot 3, Easley , to the buyers, Phillip W Henry and Sharon M Henry.

, and represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Phillip W Henry and Sharon M Henry. Laura Ros represented the landlord, Sullivan Street Winston LLC, in leasing 1,405 square feet at 125 N. Mechanic St., Pendleton , to the tenant, Zaki Algutaini dba Pendleton Mart.

represented the landlord, Sullivan Street Winston LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Zaki Algutaini dba Pendleton Mart. Laura Ros represented the landlord, Metro Drive Investments LLC, in leasing 2,553 square feet at 190 Metro Drive, Spartanburg , to the tenant, Timco Electric.

represented the landlord, Metro Drive Investments LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Timco Electric. Peyton Howard , Logan Mitchell and Tyler Whims represented the seller, Fresh Cola Holdings LLC, in selling 5.78 acres at Cheek Road, Lot 17, Gray Court , to the buyers, Kai Charles Wooten and Claire Shearn.

, and represented the seller, Fresh Cola Holdings LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Kai Charles Wooten and Claire Shearn. Gabe Grammer, Jonathan Monts, Denton Warlick and Knox Duncan represented the buyer, Woodcock Woods LLC, in purchasing 23.74 acres at 145 Old Sanders Road, Pendleton , from the seller, Cho C. Smith.

represented the buyer, Woodcock Woods LLC, in purchasing at , from the seller, Cho C. Smith. Chandler Ayers and Bennett Mahon represented the tenant, GDI Services LLC, in leasing 15,000 square feet at 512 Georgia St., Greenville , from the landlord, Bell Garrett LLC.

and represented the tenant, GDI Services LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, Bell Garrett LLC. Tripp Taylor , Anderson Drake , Josh Hester and Tanner Wilhelm represented the seller, Chapman Branch Farms LLC, in selling 9.663 acres at 249 W. Chapman Road, Belton , to the buyers, Alison M. Phalen and Nicholas M. Maready.

, , and represented the seller, Chapman Branch Farms LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Alison M. Phalen and Nicholas M. Maready. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the landlord, Padna LLC, in leasing 900 square feet at 6818 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Suite D, Easley , to the tenants, Mariana S. and Mariano Miguel.

and represented the landlord, Padna LLC, in leasing at , to the tenants, Mariana S. and Mariano Miguel. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the landlord, 103 McCall LLC, in leasing 20,000 square feet at 373 Huntington Road, Gaffney , to the tenant, Smokin’ Aces Performance LLC.

and represented the landlord, 103 McCall LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Smokin’ Aces Performance LLC. Logan Mitchell , Tyler Whims and Peyton Howard represented the seller, Fresh Cola Holdings LLC, in selling 5.04 acres at Friendship Church Farms, Lot 10, Gray Court , to the buyers, Douglas and Julie Nicholls.

, and represented the seller, Fresh Cola Holdings LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Douglas and Julie Nicholls. John Stillwell represented the seller, Good Shepherd Property Holdings LLC, in selling 5.07 acres at 1610 Cannon Bottom Road, Lot 2, Belton , to the buyers, Stephanie N. Nickles and Shannon L. Nickles Jr.

represented the seller, Good Shepherd Property Holdings LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Stephanie N. Nickles and Shannon L. Nickles Jr. Gabe Grammer, Jonathan Monts, Denton Warlick and Knox Duncan represented the seller, TWAG LLC, in selling 16.49 acres on Pacolet Highway in Gaffney, to the buyer, Reliable Consulting Enterprises Corp.

SPENCER HINES PROPERTIES-GREENVILLE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Zach and Bobby Hines represented the seller in selling 1.81 acres on North Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville to the buyer.

Glenn Batson represented the landlord in leasing a 10,000-square-foot office/warehouse at 114 Prosperity Blvd., Piedmont , to the tenant, Broke Dog Co.

represented the landlord in leasing a office/warehouse at , to the tenant, Broke Dog Co. Glenn Batson represented the landlord in leasing a 24,000-square-foot warehouse at 112 Prosperity Blvd., Piedmont , to the tenant, Amplify Logistics LLC. Justin Bentley of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.

represented the landlord in leasing a warehouse at , to the tenant, Amplify Logistics LLC. of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Glenn Batson represented the tenant, Down South Diesel Truck Repair LLC, in leasing a 10,000-square-foot warehouse at 8 Alva St., Greenville .

represented the tenant, Down South Diesel Truck Repair LLC, in leasing a warehouse at . Glenn Batson represented the landlord in leasing a 12,000-square-foot office/warehouse at 110 Prosperity Blvd., Piedmont , to the tenant, Elite Custom Golf Carts LLC.

represented the landlord in leasing a office/warehouse at , to the tenant, Elite Custom Golf Carts LLC. Glenn Batson represented the landlord in leasing flex space at 1035 and 1065 Park West Blvd., Greenville , known as Compass Flex Parks, to the tenants, Shannon Moses Construction Inc., Vin-Tone LLC, LYFE at Home Co., Upfit Greenville LLC, Bruce Environmental, Three Jay HVAC and Azuma Leasing.

represented the landlord in leasing flex space at , known as Compass Flex Parks, to the tenants, Shannon Moses Construction Inc., Vin-Tone LLC, LYFE at Home Co., Upfit Greenville LLC, Bruce Environmental, Three Jay HVAC and Azuma Leasing. Zach and Bobby Hines represented the seller, Robert, Robert and Robert LLC, in selling a property at 298 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville , to the buyer, A W Peterson Properties LLC. Reynolds Flowe represented the buyer.

represented the seller, Robert, Robert and Robert LLC, in selling a property at , to the buyer, A W Peterson Properties LLC. represented the buyer. Bobby Hines represented the tenant, Azalea Capital, in a five- year lease renewal with the landlord for a property at Liberty Square One, 55 Beattie Place, Greenville .

represented the tenant, Azalea Capital, in a five- year lease renewal with the landlord for a property at . Brian Graybill represented the seller in selling a 3,300-square-foot free standing office building at 4200 E. North St., Suite 5, Greenville , to the buyer. Brad Doyle of KDS Caine Commercial represented the buyer.

represented the seller in selling a free standing office building at , to the buyer. of KDS Caine Commercial represented the buyer. Brian Graybill represented the buyer, Medasic Properties, in purchasing a 2,214-square-foot office building in Anderson.

represented the buyer, Medasic Properties, in purchasing a office building in Anderson. Brian Graybill represented the landlord in leasing a 7,040-square-foot flex building at 4271 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley .

represented the landlord in leasing a flex building at . Brian Graybill represented the tenant, Ali Mohamed, in leasing a 3,000-square-foot retail space in Inman.

SVN | PALMETTO ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Stephen Ahnrud, Nick Hammett and Brady Brannon represented the buyer, River Street Partners, in purchasing a property at 185 Exchange Logistics Park Drive, Piedmont, from the seller LRF Holdings Inc.

Stephen Ahnrud represented the seller, Sherman Construction Inc. in selling 48 acres on Construction Drive in Piedmont , to the buyer, OCS Construction Dr LLC.

represented the seller, Sherman Construction Inc. in selling on , to the buyer, OCS Construction Dr LLC. Brett Mitchell represented the seller, Darrell Brown Etal, in selling a property at 1035 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff , to the buyer, Rob Safrit.

represented the seller, Darrell Brown Etal, in selling a property at , to the buyer, Rob Safrit. Dustin Tenney and Daniel Holloway represented the landlord, Hughes Investments, in leasing 6,197 square feet at Bridgeway Station in Mauldin , to the tenant, Mountain High Outfitters.

and represented the landlord, Hughes Investments, in leasing at , to the tenant, Mountain High Outfitters. Dustin Tenney and Daniel Holloway represented the Landlord, Parks Hospitality Group, in leasing a property at 942 S. Main St., Greenville , to the tenant, Ristorante Bergamo.

and represented the Landlord, Parks Hospitality Group, in leasing a property at , to the tenant, Ristorante Bergamo. Dustin Tenney and Daniel Holloway represented the purchaser, Open Flame LLC. in purchasing a property at 1213 Woodruff Road, Greenville , from the seller, Hardees Restaurants LLC.

and represented the purchaser, Open Flame LLC. in purchasing a property at , from the seller, Hardees Restaurants LLC. Stephen Ahnrud , Nick Hammett and Brady Brannon represented the seller, Out O Space Storage LLC, in selling a property at 10151 U.S. 221, Woodruff , to the buyer, Elizabeth Floyd.

, and represented the seller, Out O Space Storage LLC, in selling a property at , to the buyer, Elizabeth Floyd. Chris Philbrick represented the landlord, Danny Van Acker, in leasing a property at 512 E. Main St, Spartanburg , to the tenant, The Living Room Spartanburg LLC.

represented the landlord, Danny Van Acker, in leasing a property at , to the tenant, The Living Room Spartanburg LLC. Nick Hammett and Brady Brannon represented the tenant, 3 Step Sports, in leasing a property at 112 International Court, Mauldin , from the landlord, Robert Humphreys.

and represented the tenant, 3 Step Sports, in leasing a property at , from the landlord, Robert Humphreys. Dustin Tenney and Daniel Holloway represented the buyer, Hellas Properties LLC, in purchasing a property at 1675 E. Main St., Duncan, from the seller, Twin City Capital LLC.

TRINITY PARTNERS ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Grayson Burgess, Edward Wilson, Walt Robinson and Chisolm Nicholson represented the buyer, Flex 430 LLC, in purchasing 3.96 acres at 430 Woodruff Road, Greenville.

Jeff Day and Lakin Parr represented the seller, Taco Boy Laurens Road LLC, in selling 4,790 square feet on 0.82 acres at 1813 Laurens Road, Greenville .

and represented the seller, Taco Boy Laurens Road LLC, in selling on at . Lakin Parr and Jeff Day represented the seller, The Boiling Springs Fire District, in selling 11,108 square feet on 1.1 acres at 5020 Pelham Road, Greenville , to the buyer. Grayson Burgess represented the buyer.

and represented the seller, The Boiling Springs Fire District, in selling on at , to the buyer. represented the buyer. Cheyenne Putnam represented the buyer, Express Oil Change LLC, in purchasing 1.65 acres at 1617 John B White Sr Blvd., Spartanburg .

represented the buyer, Express Oil Change LLC, in purchasing at . Edward Wilson , Grayson Burgess and Anthony Porchetta represented the buyer, JACs Capital Partners LLC, in purchasing 1.31 acres at 279 E. Kennedy St. and 210 Union St., Spartanburg .

, and represented the buyer, JACs Capital Partners LLC, in purchasing at . Lakin Parr and Tyson Glasser represented the seller, Walker Land Partners LLC, in selling a 9,014-square-foot Dollar General on 1.26 acres at 4094 U.S. Highway 221 S., Laurens .

and represented the seller, Walker Land Partners LLC, in selling a on at . Edward Wilson , Grayson Burgess and Anthony Porchetta represented the tenant, Northwestern Mutual, in leasing 16,994 square feet on 1.156 acres at 501 E. McBee Ave., Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Northwestern Mutual, in leasing on at . Rakan Draz represented the landlord, White Duck Taco Greenville LLC, in subleasing 2,863 square feet at 20 S. Main St., Greenville .

represented the landlord, White Duck Taco Greenville LLC, in subleasing at . Jeff Day and Lakin Parr represented the landlord, Highway 25 Land LLC, in leasing 7,000 square feet on 1.19 acres at Augusta and Sterling Grove roads in Piedmont .

and the landlord, Highway 25 Land LLC, in leasing on at . Cheyenne Putnam represented the landlord, Iveys Underground LLC, in 2,742 square feet at 200 N. Main St., Suite 101, Greenville .

represented the landlord, Iveys Underground LLC, in at . Lakin Parr and Jeff Day represented the buyer, Columbia Development Group LLC, in purchasing 0.97 acres at 482 Bypass 72 N.W., Greenwood .

and represented the buyer, Columbia Development Group LLC, in purchasing at . Walt Robinson , Chisolm Nicholson and Dawson Kellett represented the buyer, John Ross Court LLC, in purchasing 9,600 square feet on 2.6 acres at 555 John Ross Court, Pelzer .

, and represented the buyer, John Ross Court LLC, in purchasing on at . Edward Wilson , Grayson Burgess and Anthony Porchetta represented the seller, Ds Bailey’s Properties LLC, in selling 6,046 square feet on 0.59 acres at 5 Hawthorne Park Court, Greenville .

, and represented the seller, Ds Bailey’s Properties LLC, in selling on at . Lakin Parr , Tyson Glasser and Walt Robinson represented the seller, COJAC DG LLC, in selling a 9,026-square-foot Dollar General on 2.73 acres at 2614 Poinsett Highway, Greenville .

, and represented the seller, COJAC DG LLC, in selling a on at . Edward Wilson represented the buyer, JACS Capital Partners LLC, in purchasing 23,515 square feet at 236 Union St., Spartanburg .

represented the buyer, JACS Capital Partners LLC, in purchasing at . Lakin Parr and Tyson Glasser represented the seller, Southbound Laurens LLC, in selling a 4,000-square-foot Prisma Urgent Care on 0.62 acres at 913 E. Main St., Laurens .

and represented the seller, Southbound Laurens LLC, in selling a on at . Rakan Draz and Katie Bylenga represented the landlord, Baker Commercial Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant for 1,200 square feet at 1000 N. Pine St., Space 36, Spartanburg .

and represented the landlord, Baker Commercial Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant for at . Walt Robinson , Chisolm Nicholson and Dawson Kellett represented the landlord, 297 Garlington LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant for a property at 297 Garlington Road, Unit H, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, 297 Garlington LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant for a property at . Anthony Porchetta , Grayson Burgess and Edward Wilson represented the tenant, Vanteo, LLC, in leasing 5,800 square feet at 700 Executive Center Drive, Suite 202, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Vanteo, LLC, in leasing at . Cheyenne Putnam represented the landlord, 3795 E. North St. LLC, in leasing 1,500 square feet at 3795 E. North St., Greenville .

represented the landlord, 3795 E. North St. LLC, in leasing at . Walt Robinson , Dawson Kellett and Chisolm Nicholson represented the tenant, Carolina Office Furniture LLC, in leasing 6,000 square feet at 286 Rocky Creek Road, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Carolina Office Furniture LLC, in leasing at . Anthony Porchetta , Edward Wilson and Grayson Burgess represented the tenant, Pour Out Project, in leasing 2,752 square feet at 714 Pettigru St., second floor, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Pour Out Project, in leasing at . Anthony Porchetta , Edward Wilson and Grayson Burgess represented the tenant, Barry-Wehmiller Design Group Inc., in leasing 2,488 square feet at 700 Executive Center Drive, Suite 306, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Barry-Wehmiller Design Group Inc., in leasing at . Anthony Porchetta and Edward Wilson represented the tenant, Holmes Geospatial PC, in leasing 4,488 square feet at 1 Marcus Drive, Building 3, Suite 301, Greenville .

and represented the tenant, Holmes Geospatial PC, in leasing at . Katie Bylenga and Rakan Draz represented the tenant, Daylight LLC, in leasing 1,235 square feet at 1907 Laurens Road, Greenville .

and represented the tenant, Daylight LLC, in leasing at . Rakan Draz represented the landlord, Branwood Properties LLC, in leasing 295 square feet at 31 Burdette St., Space 3, Greenville .

represented the landlord, Branwood Properties LLC, in leasing at . Rakan Draz represented the landlord, Branwood Properties LLC, in leasing 209 square feet at 31 Burdette St., Space 9, Greenville .

represented the landlord, Branwood Properties LLC, in leasing at . Rakan Draz represented the tenant, WRKT #7-2.0 LLC, in leasing 1,800 square feet at 217 Trade St., Greer .

represented the tenant, WRKT #7-2.0 LLC, in leasing at . Jeff Day and Lakin Parr represented the landlord, PFRH Fountain Inn LLC, in leasing 1 acre at 400 McCarter Road, Fountain Inn .

and represented the landlord, PFRH Fountain Inn LLC, in leasing at . Jeff Day and Katie Bylenga represented the landlord, Day Capital LLC, in leasing 0.84 acres at 6133 and 6137 White Horse Road, Greenville.

WATERSHED GVL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Cameron Smith and Joseph Fuduric represented the buyer in purchasing a Dollar General at 2614 Poinsett Highway, Greenville.

Cameron Smith and Joseph Fuduric represented the landlord in leasing 2 retail spaces at 504 W. Main St., Easley .

and represented the landlord in leasing 2 retail spaces at . Cameron Smith and Joseph Fuduric represented the buyer in purchasing a retail and office building at 503 Poinsett Highway, Greenville .

and represented the buyer in purchasing a retail and office building at . Joseph Fuduric and Cameron Smith represented the landlord in leasing an office at 503 Poinsett Highway, Greenville , to the tenant, GS Real Estate Group.

and represented the landlord in leasing an office at , to the tenant, GS Real Estate Group. Joseph Fuduric and Cameron Smith represented the tenant, Appliance One, in leasing warehouse space at 108 Pennsylvania Ave., Greer .

and represented the tenant, Appliance One, in leasing warehouse space at . Joseph Fuduric and Cameron Smith represented the landlord in leasing warehouse space in Travelers Rest to the tenant, Jasbo’s Salsa.

WILSON KIBLER ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Givens Stewart represented the seller in selling 157,212 square feet of industrial space at 120 Exchange Logistics Park Drive, Piedmont, to the buyer, Big Acquisitions LLC.

Scott Snedigar and Givens Stewart represented the buyer in purchasing 182,508 square feet of industrial space at 1208 Old Norris Road, Liberty , from the seller, Regal Rexnord Corp.

and represented the buyer in purchasing of industrial space at , from the seller, Regal Rexnord Corp. Scott Snedigar and Givens Stewart represented the landlord in leasing 5,000 square feet of office space at 7006 Pelham Road, Greenville , to the tenant, TGES America Ltd.

and represented the landlord in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, TGES America Ltd. Robert Carter represented the tenant, Sargent & Lundy LLC, in leasing 4,446 square feet of office space at 101 N. Main St., Unit 902, Greenville .

represented the tenant, Sargent & Lundy LLC, in leasing of office space at . Scott Snedigar and Givens Stewart represented the buyer in purchasing 48,264 square feet of industrial space at 14, 16, 18 and 20 Brozzini Court, Greenville , from the seller, RW Hills LLC.

and represented the buyer in purchasing of industrial space at , from the seller, RW Hills LLC. Scott Snedigar and Givens Stewart represented the landlord in leasing 20,176 square feet of industrial space at 1506 Antioch Church Road, Warehouse E, Greenville , to the tenant, SwiftX Inc.

and represented the landlord in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, SwiftX Inc. Scott Snedigar and Givens Stewart represented the landlord in leasing 15,975 square feet of industrial space at 140 Smith Farms Parkway, Greer , to the tenant, JAS Forwarding USA.

and represented the landlord in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, JAS Forwarding USA. Scott Snedigar and Givens Stewart represented the landlord in leasing 9,882 square feet of industrial space at 265 Pine Drive, Piedmont, to the tenant, Upstate Prep LLC.

WINDSOR AUGHTRY ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Leif Busby and Ben Goforth represented the seller in selling a 94-acre residential land development tract on Butler Road in Mauldin.